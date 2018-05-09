In-vehicle Infotainment Market, 2025

In-vehicle Infotainment market is expected to grow to US$ 33.16 billion by 2025 from US$ 19.66 billion in 2016

The sales of in-vehicle infotainments is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of in-vehicle infotainment market. Today, people have been keen on keeping cars for longer times with them than ever before and therefore, the expenditures on the aesthetics and design of cars are expected to be more vibrant and vivid than ever before.

Various types of interaction technologies between the user and the infotainment system is integrated by automotive OEMs as per consumer demand, cost and technology penetration in particular region for a passenger car. Touch-screens are the most popular interfaces used for controlling the operations of in-vehicle infotainment systems. These touch screen HMIs have become more popular post their success with smartphones.

In-vehicle infotainment market by operating system is segmented into Microsoft, Linux, QNX and Others. The Linux based operating systems are gaining rapid traction in the market on account of being open-source systems. Although, currently QNX based operating systems account for the largest market shares, they are anticipated to lose considerable market shares during the forecast period to the open sources OS. S

ome of the major automaker OEMs have opted out from using a QNX or a Microsoft based OS to having a rather open source platform such as Linux OS for their infotainment system. Ford, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda Motors, Toyota and Nissan are some of the major automotive OEMs who have shown interests for Linux based OS and would launch their Linux based infotainment systems in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - By Operating System

4.2.2 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - By Interaction Type

4.2.3 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - By Connectivity Technology

4.2.4 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global In-vehicle infotainment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid rise in sales of premium and luxury cars due to rising disposable incomes

5.1.2 Advancement of technologies for display units, voice recognition systems and consumer electronics

5.1.3 Increasing demands for integration of luxury and convenience behind the wheels

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Longer product development cycles

5.2.2 Noise and Power consumptions issues

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Investments into the development and integration of intuitive HMI (Human Machine Interface) systems

5.3.2 Adoptions of open source operating system for in-vehicle infotainment

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Convergence of connected cars and infotainment systems to becoming intelligent cars

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - Global

6.1 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Overview

6.2 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis - By Operating System

7.1 Overview

7.2 Microsoft

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Global Microsoft Operating System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

7.3 Linux

7.4 QNX

7.5 Others



8 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis - By Interaction Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Touch-based

8.3 Voice-Enabled

8.4 Physically Button Controlled

8.5 Gestures



9 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis - By Connectivity Technology

9.1 Overview

9.2 Wi-Fi

9.3 Bluetooth

9.4 NFC



10 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5Players Ranking



13 Global in-Vehicle Infotainment Market - Key Company Profiles



Alpine Electronics Inc

Clarion Co Ltd

Continental AG

Denso Ten Limited

Garmin Ltd

Harman International

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7jhkl/invehicle?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vehicle-infotainment-market-2025-300645443.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

