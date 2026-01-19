In-vehicle Infotainment Market worth $40.49 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 23.07 billion in 2025 to USD 40.49 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Passenger car is projected to account for the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

The Android segment is projected to register the highest growth in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The evolution toward Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) is transforming the IVI market into a high-bandwidth platform that integrates ADAS and vehicle-edge compute, making the screen the primary HMI for complex data. This is enabled by zonal E/E architectures and Ethernet backbones, which facilitate seamless OTA updates and GPU-accelerated HMIs. By adopting Android Automotive OS and containerized UX, automakers are shortening development cycles and enabling app ecosystems, thus ensuring continuous feature updates and sustained customer demand. On the other hand, IVI now sits on the same backbone as ADAS and powertrain domains; securing cross-domain communication (especially in AAOS-based systems) requires advanced intrusion detection, secure gateways, and costly certification under UNECE WP.29. This becomes challenging for OEMs and Tier-1 players.

Passenger car is projected to account for the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment is projected to account for the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market, driven by its dominant share in global vehicle production covering internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The Asia Pacific region leads in passenger car production, particularly for economy and mid-range models, which typically feature infotainment displays ranging from 3 to 10 inches in size. The growing popularity of compact and mid-size SUVs worldwide, especially in emerging markets, is further boosting demand for advanced in-car technology and digital cabins.

Consumers increasingly expect SUVs to combine practicality with modern features, prompting OEMs to equip mid-range SUVs with larger central infotainment displays, digital instrument clusters, and, in premium models, rear-seat entertainment systems. Co-passenger displays are also becoming a rapidly growing trend, particularly in premium and electric vehicles. These screens often include safety-focused technologies such as "privacy view" or "digital curtain," ensuring content is visible only to the front passenger while remaining obscured from the driver to minimize distraction. In regions such as Europe and North America, even non-luxury mid- and full-size SUVs are increasingly equipped with digital clusters and infotainment screens. The rollout of 5G networks and cloud-connected vehicle services in these markets further enables navigation, streaming, and over-the-air updates, making infotainment a central part of the passenger experience. As consumer preference shifts toward SUVs for greater space, style, and versatility, OEMs are incentivized to integrate larger displays, enhanced connectivity, and ADAS-compatible features. All of these factors reinforce passenger cars as the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market through the forecast period.

The Android segment is projected to register the highest growth in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

The Android segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the in-vehicle infotainment market as automakers shift toward software-defined cockpits. AAOS, being an open-source operating system, offers lower integration costs, flexible UI/UX customization, and access to an extensive global developer ecosystem. The platform's linkage with Google Automotive Services (GAS), which provides native Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play, strengthens its value proposition for OEMs seeking cloud-connected, constantly updated infotainment. During 2023–2025, the automotive industry has experienced rapid development of the Android system, including Google's enhanced AAOS capabilities for multi-display cockpits, vehicle function control, real-time navigation, generative AI-based voice assistance, and over-the-air (OTA) update management. AAOS is set to experience the fastest growth within the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) market as automakers increasingly shift toward software-defined cockpits. Leading manufacturers such as Stellantis (which integrates AAOS in brands like Jeep and Dodge), Ford (notably in their Mustang Mach-E), Audi, Volvo, Polestar, Renault, Lucid Motors, and Rivian are actively adopting AAOS to modernize their vehicle interfaces.

The adoption is strongest in North America and Europe, mainly driven by the premium and electric vehicle (EV) segments, which demand advanced digital experiences. Key technological advancements fueling this growth include improved multi-display capabilities, as seen in Volvo's XC90 Recharge with dual-screen setups; advanced generative AI voice assistants for natural, conversational interaction; real-time navigation enhancements utilizing live data; and robust over-the-air (OTA) update systems that keep software continuously optimized and secure. These innovations position Android Automotive OS as a dominant platform for next-generation IVI systems, with projections showing it will lead the market growth through 2032.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global in-vehicle infotainment market throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance is based on its strong vehicle production base across multiple segments. Developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand manufacture a large share of economy and mid-range vehicles, which, in turn, drives widespread deployment of affordable embedded and tethered infotainment systems. Meanwhile, Japan, China, and South Korea show high adoption of mid- to premium-range vehicles that increasingly integrate advanced infotainment features, such as built-in navigation, voice assistants, ADAS-linked HMI, high-resolution displays, and multi-screen digital cockpits. The region has also seen significant improvements in broadband and 5G network infrastructure, which continues to accelerate demand for connected infotainment systems among technology-savvy consumers.

The in-vehicle Infotainment market is witnessing rapid growth in the > 10" segment, driven by Asia Pacific and European OEMs adopting large, pillar-to-pillar, and SDV-ready cockpit designs. These expansive screens enhance user experience while supporting advanced in-vehicle functions. Meanwhile, the 5–10" segment remains the benchmark for mass-market passenger cars and mid-range EVs, balancing affordability, functionality, and compliance with regulatory UX standards. By standardizing larger displays, OEMs are differentiating their vehicles in an increasingly competitive market while addressing evolving consumer expectations.

Top Companies in In-vehicle Infotainment Market:

The Top Companies in In-vehicle Infotainment Market are Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in this market.

