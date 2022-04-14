In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Size to Grow by USD 23 Billion| Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Analysis Report by Product (Immunochemistry, Clinical microbiology, Molecular diagnostics, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Academic and research institutes, and Home care), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-instruments-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Dynamics

The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is attributed to growing geriatric population and demand for personalized medicine. The prevalence of diseases, such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke, is high among the aging population. There is a direct relationship between aging and the susceptibility to infections, as the immune system deteriorates with age. The rise in the aging population has also resulted in increased expenditure on healthcare for health check-ups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. The elderly population requires diagnostic testing regularly due to their low immunity and metabolism. These factors have increased the demand for in-vitro diagnostics instruments, as these instruments assist in disease diagnosis.

However, reimbursement policies for diagnostic testing are not constant across various geographies, and they are moving in a downward trend. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories that are the primary end-users are forced to reduce their expenditure on in-vitro diagnostics instruments to have either break even or profitable revenue. The US has similar situations for in-vitro diagnostics instruments, and a reduction of reimbursement by Medicare may limit the demand for certain diagnostic testing across all segments. This has, in turn, affected the sales of new instruments for in-vitro diagnostics testing.

Top In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Companies:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald 22AL, and others.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for mycobacteria testing, and identification and susceptibility systems.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to screen of microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.

bioMerieux SA: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for laboratory optimization.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely DxH 900, DxH 900 connected workcell, DxH sildemaker stainer, DxH 690T, and Others.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for patient self testing, care testing, and next generation sequencing

HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments such as blood analysers, middleware/work ststion, tracking system and others.

Siemens AG: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments integrated with artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to reduce the failure rate of automated in vitro diagnostics.

Sysmex Corp.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to detect medical indications in physiology, pathology, and and human homeostasis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely Phadia, Endura MD, and Indiko.

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Immunochemistry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Clinical microbiology - size and forecast 2020-2025

Molecular diagnostics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The immunochemistry product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. This segment is the highly automated segment of clinical laboratories and represents the greatest test volume compared with the other types of testing.

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for in-vitro diagnostics instruments in North America. The growing aging population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will fuel the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market growth in North America over the forecast period.

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic and research institutes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Home care - size and forecast 2020-2025

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

