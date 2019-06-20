In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Report 2016-2019 & 2026 - Fertility Clinics are Dominating the End-user Segment

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro fertilization market is set to reach from US$ 15,604.7 million in 2017 to US$ 36,854 million by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of infertility and increasing trend of late child planning

Technological advancement in the different treatment protocol pertaining to in-vitro fertilization

Proactive government initiatives to establish fertility clinics and hospitals

Government healthcare institutes and hospitals are actively involved in providing funds to encourage egg and sperm freezing to bring down the rate of multiple pregnancies. Recent technological advancement in in-vitro fertilization technique such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) are being employed to increase the success rate of IVF treatment.



Culture media are holding the largest market by an instrument in the in-vitro fertilization market. The chief attributing factors are increased research activities in improving the culture media and its capability to preserve sperm cells without compromising on the quality drive the market growth for culture media. Strict regulatory mandates and urging need to maintain optimum sterile condition during IVF treatment will propel the market growth for disposable devices at a rapid pace.



Fresh non-donor is reigning the type segment for in-vitro fertilization market on account of the high success rate achieved during the first attempt of the treatment protocol. Frozen non-donor will be growing at a rapid pace in the near future owing to excellent live birth rate, lower miscarriage rate and reduced cases of ectopic pregnancy.



Fertility clinics are dominating the end user segment for in-vitro fertilization market. Significant rise in couples opting for ART treatment and Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT) drive the market growth for infertility clinics. Hospitals are showcasing steady growth on account of enhanced government funding to provide IVF treatment to poor families and rising public health awareness pertaining to infertility treatment.



North America currently holds a 35% share and is the leading regional segment for in-vitro fertilization market. Rising prevalence of infertility and the existence of highly sophisticated fertility clinics drive the market growth in the North America region. As per the research citings of American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 11% reproductive population suffer from infertility in the United States. Europe holds a 30% market share on account of proactive government initiatives of providing financial aid for sponsoring the cost incurred during the IVF cycles. The Asia Pacific represents 20% share owing to the presence of a large target population suffering from infertility. Adoption of sophisticated technology and low treatment cost further bolster the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Biopharmaceuticals specializing in in-vitro fertilization market are Boston IVF, Cook Medical, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Genea Biomedx, Irvine Scientific, Inc., OvaScience, Inc., Progyny, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Vitrolife AB.



