IN XI'AN Partners with ChaHalo to Bring Xi'an Culture to New York

XI'AN, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the millennia-old aroma of tea from Xi'an drifted across the ocean and resonated with the vibrant pulse of New York City, a cross-cultural feast unfolded in North America, led by IN XI'AN -- Xi'an's official overseas voice.

As Xi'an's official global communication channel, IN XI'AN has been dedicated to showcasing the city's image and facilitating cultural exchanges since its launch in 2021. Deeply engaged across five major overseas social platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok -- it has amassed over 3.28 million followers. Through innovative campaigns such as the "Digital Character Series of 'A Yong'", "'One Light, One Journey' Xi'an Impressions in Overseas Chinatowns", and "AR Tang-Style Fashion Filter", IN XI'AN has driven over one million interactions internationally and has established itself as a leading gateway for global audiences to learn about Xi'an.

This time, IN XI'AN partnered with ChaHalo, a leading local new Chinese-style tea brand, under the theme "When Two Cities Meet: A Shared Journey Through the Aroma of Tea". Together, they have crafted a grand event for city cultural export that blended profound heritage, everyday warmth, and wide-reaching appeal. By integrating into the rhythms of daily life, the initiative invited New Yorkers to experience Xi'an's contemporary culture through moments of consumption and social connection.

Rooted in Chinese tea culture, this event wove the symbols of Xi'an into physical spaces and interactive engagements, allowing New Yorkers to encounter and appreciate the city's heritage within their daily routines. Centered on the beloved "A Yong" IP and iconic Xi'an landmarks, the creative image of "A Yong" toasting and drinking tea with the Statue of Liberty was applied to materials such as posters, limited-edition postcards, and canvas bags. The iconic patterns of the Big Wild Goose Pagoda and the Bell Tower were also incorporated into the design of the entire series of materials. The event specially set up interactive activities such as "Tea-code Giveaways" and "'Shop, Snap and Share' Giveaway" to guide customers to the stores to obtain Xi'an-themed souvenirs, turning cultural symbols into portable, shareable, and discussable pieces that travelled beyond the store.

Meanwhile, the IN XI'AN account expanded the campaign's reach and depth through dedicated online storytelling. As attendees shared souvenirs and tagged the account, it helped the continuous spread of Xi'an culture on social platforms, transforming IN XI'AN from an information channel into an integral part of offline experiences. This organic engagement also encouraged more overseas audiences to actively follow the account to stay connected with Xi'an's ongoing narrative. At the same time, IN XI'AN published educational content on tea culture, using traditional Chinese tea practices to provide in-depth interpretations of the tea elements in the event. This flow from in-person activity to online exploration allowed cultural nuances to resonate well beyond the event itself.

The integrated design of online and offline engagement has propelled this cultural communication event into the spotlight, making it a talked-about moment across North America. On launch day, winding lines formed outside the store, and many people took photos with the limited-edition souvenirs and thematic backdrops, capturing the beautiful moments of cross-cultural encounters. Online, over a hundred influencers and KOCs were invited to share their event experiences, with the top-performing video surpassing one million views. During the event, IN XI'AN gained more than 90,000 new followers across all platforms, significantly enhancing the visibility of Xi'an's urban identity in the global social sphere.

Notably, the spontaneous interactions and sincere responses from online communities overseas have added a touching footnote to this cultural communication event. In the comment sections, many shared personal reflections, appreciating how the event built meaningful cultural bridges and brought the once-distant heritage of Xi'an within reach. The Xi'an-inspired content and exclusive merchandise drew wide affection, with users praising the designs for "blending cultural depth with everyday usability." Many people left messages asking how to obtain them, showing a strong interest in Xi'an's cultural symbols. All this genuine feedback and active sharing have transformed Xi'an culture from an abstract city profile into a living subject that global audiences want to explore in depth, which is a clear testament to the real-world impact of this cultural initiative.

This tea-scented rendezvous across continents has been more than a successful city-to-world cultural initiative, but it also builds a fresh blueprint for sharing traditional culture globally. Moving beyond one‑way messaging, IN XI'AN used tea and daily life as media, to successfully transfer Xi'an culture from "historical symbols" to "contemporary experience". In doing so, it highlighted both the aesthetic innovation and the timeless value of Chinese tea culture while offering a replicable model for urban cultural outreach. Looking ahead, IN XI'AN will continue to adapt to the international media landscape and audience preferences, experimenting with richer content formats and cooperation approaches to sustain a living dialogue between Chinese urban culture and the world.

