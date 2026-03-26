Inadev Appoints Paul Matteucci as a Federal Partner to Lead Regulatory Agencies Portfolio and Accelerate Growth

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inadev today announced the appointment of Paul Matteucci as an equity Partner further strengthening the company's leadership team and expanding its presence across federal regulatory agencies. In this role, Paul will lead Inadev's portfolio supporting regulatory clients, driving growth, innovation and delivery excellence across mission critical programs.

Paul Matteucci

"Paul has a strong record of delivering mission critical programs and building high performing teams which makes him an outstanding addition to Inadev," said Manish Agarwal, CEO of Inadev. "His leadership and deep market insight will help accelerate our growth and increase the impact we deliver for our clients' missions."

Paul brings more than 25 years of experience in technology modernization, digital transformation and enterprise systems delivery for the federal government. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Federal Consulting at Maximus where he led large scale modernization and security initiatives at both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Prior to that, he was a Partner in the Federal division at Attain, contributing to major growth across civilian agencies.

Paul also served as the CIO, Office of the Secretary of Defense/Reserve Affairs, bringing modern approaches, and leading change. Paul's career also includes sales and delivery roles at SAP and Hitachi Consulting where he oversaw the design and implementation of complex systems for agencies such as the National Passenger Railroad Administration (Amtrak), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and General Services Administration (GSA), National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) among others.

"I am very excited to join Inadev at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Paul Matteucci. "The company's focus on Ceebit, its Agentic AI Modernization and Development Platform, and its culture of delivery excellence aligns completely with my passion for enabling federal missions. I look forward to bringing Inadev's deep technical expertise and innovation to the agencies we serve."

About Inadev

Inadev is a global technology solutions company specializing in AI driven platforms, advanced analytics, cloud engineering, digital modernization, and mission critical application development. Serving U.S. federal agencies and leading commercial enterprises, Inadev delivers innovative, scalable, and secure solutions that help organizations transform operations and achieve measurable mission impact. With a commitment to excellence, agility, and customer partnership, Inadev empowers clients to meet their most complex challenges with confidence. For more information, www.inadev.com.

All press inquiries can be directed to Will Moseley, Inadev Operations Manager at [email protected].

SOURCE Inadev