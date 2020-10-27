INAP Appoints Kevin Goodman as Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Marketing and Strategy

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Goodman as Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Marketing and Strategy. In this role, Goodman will lead the company's marketing execution, demand generation, sales operations, and business development strategies.

Goodman joins INAP from the global technology services provider, NTT, where he last served as Vice President, M&A Portfolio Integration & Strategic Innovation, spearheading the integration of the organization's affiliate companies in the Americas. In addition, he recently held leadership responsibilities within NTT's Integration Management Office focused on alliances, GTM and upsell workstreams.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to the INAP team at this important and exciting juncture for our organization," said Joe Corvaia, Chief Revenue Officer of INAP. "Kevin's long track record of establishing client-centric cultures and optimizing business ecosystems will be instrumental to INAP's marketing vision, operational rigor, and ultimately, our revenue growth."

Goodman brings more than 17 years of management and leadership experience in the technology space. Prior to his tenure with NTT, Kevin held multiple leadership roles at Broadview Networks. He has also served as an executive coach, an advisor for startups, and led projects in the entertainment industry.

"The challenges of 2020 have strongly reinforced the importance of digital strategies for all businesses, regardless of size and industry," said Goodman. "As a result, demand for flexible, secure and high-performance hybrid infrastructure solutions is quickly accelerating. INAP's comprehensive portfolio, combined with its incredible global support team and unparalleled commitment to solution flexibility, makes the company uniquely suited to win in the hybrid era. I am very excited to join this talented team and am ready to unlock new avenues for growth."

For more information on INAP and its solutions, visit www.INAP.com .

About INAP

Internap Holding LLC (INAP) is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Hunt

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Internap Holding LLC

Related Links

https://www.inap.com

