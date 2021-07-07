Inari Selected for World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, the SEEDesign™ company, has been invited by the World Economic Forum to join its Global Innovators Community — a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

"Inari is honored to join this distinguished group of companies spearheading innovation to build a stronger, more sustainable global community," said Inari CEO Ponsi Trivisvavet. "I have been inspired by the World Economic Forum through our involvement as a 2019 Technology Pioneer and look forward to continuing our work with the Forum through the Global Innovators Community. This cross-section of leadership is helping to address some of our most pressing global issues. We are proud to contribute our time and talents to these efforts."

Inari is currently engaging in work with the World Economic Forum on initiatives for the United Nations Food Systems Summit planned for September. The company's entrepreneurship and work on nature positive solutions is helping to build support to scale more global solutions across the agricultural industry. Inari continues to advance its mission to restore diversity in the food system by unlocking the full potential of seed using predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing technologies through its SEEDesign™ platform.

Companies that are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. To learn more about the Global Innovators Community, visit the World Economic Forum website .

About Inari

Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesign™ platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 200 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

SOURCE Inari