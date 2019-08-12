Inaugural Class of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's New Hybrid Juris Doctor (JD) in Intellectual Property and Technology Law Begins August 14

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 14th, the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will welcome its inaugural class to the nation's first Hybrid (online and residential) JD Program with a focus on Intellectual Property ("IP"), Technology, and Information Law. Forty-five students will come together as part of the initial cohort of this innovative program with a five-day residential session and orientation at the school's Concord, NH campus. These experienced professionals, all with intellectual property and technology backgrounds and experiences, join the primarily-online program from all across the US, completing required coursework through both synchronous and asynchronous online channels in pursuit of their law degree.

University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

"We are revolutionizing legal education," says Megan Carpenter, Dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law. "We are making a top legal education in intellectual property, technology, and information law attainable to working professionals who would not otherwise be able to access it. I cannot wait to welcome this diverse class of future leaders in intellectual property, and I believe this program will serve as an example on how to best deliver the next iteration of legal education."

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's Hybrid JD Program is aimed at professionals who work in IP and technology, an area in which the school has been ranked by US News & World Report as Top 10 for IP for twenty-eight years in a row. The Hybrid JD will offer parity with UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's residential JD in regard to devoted full-time faculty resources, student services, curriculum, academic support, and admissions standards. The Hybrid JD Program is ABA-approved.

"Our Hybrid JD students will learn from a premier IP faculty ranked #5 in IP in 2019, which includes patent experts, sports law leaders, blockchain gurus, trademark scholars, and more," says Associate Dean for Administration and Director of Academic Success Leah Plunkett. "And they'll be joining a global alumni community of leaders at the forefront of IP at companies like Microsoft, Pepsi, Bayer, Samsung, and WeWork."

The Hybrid JD allows students to remain in their jobs and homes while earning their JD. The curriculum is designed to be year-round, ten semesters total, lasting three and a half years. To learn more about applying for the Fall 2020 cohort, visit https://law.unh.edu/hybridJD.

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law has partnered with iLaw for the development and delivery of this program. iLaw is the leading technology provider of online JD, post-JD and international programs for law schools in the U.S.

About University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation's top 100 law schools and, for the 28th year in a row, a top-10 school for the study of intellectual property law.

About iLaw

iLaw Distance Education, part of BARBRI Innovations, partners with law schools to create, market, deliver, and operate high-quality online programs and courses. Since 2012, iLaw has delivered online content to more than 12,000 students, worked alongside 25% of accredited law schools, and partnered with 30 graduate programs for law students, lawyers, and non-lawyers in different professions. Founded by a former law school dean, iLaw has a unique understanding of legal education.

