Inaugural Cohort of Relativity Fellows Begins Unparalleled e-Discovery Tech Training Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, has officially begun its inaugural Relativity Fellows program. After reviewing more than 320 applications and conducting 116 first-round virtual interviews, Relativity chose 12 motivated individuals from a diverse pool of applicants based in Chicago. The program will run through early 2021 and Fellows that complete the program will be placed in a full-time role at Relativity or one of its e-discovery partners.

"All of us at Relativity are beyond excited to welcome these bright and talented individuals to learn with us so they can launch their careers in litigation support and e-discovery," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "Each of these unique Fellows brings a diverse set of skills and ideas to the table that will not only help them succeed individually but help our organization develop strong subject matter experts and the e-discovery industry build a more inclusive environment."

In addition to the proprietary educational content around its software, Relativity has also partnered with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) to provide supplementary foundational training and development programming so the Fellows can gain an in-depth understanding of complex e-discovery issues and challenges.

"The main goal of this program is to connect the untapped talent we have in our communities to career opportunities in our industry. We want the Relativity Fellows program to act as a career launchpad," said Colleen Costello, Head of Social Impact at Relativity. "Our team, with the support of various partners in the community, has worked tirelessly over the last year to put together a program that will truly change the professional and economic trajectories of talented Chicagoans and I can't wait to see where their careers go from here."

Relativity will distribute a call for applications later this year for the next cohort scheduled to begin in 2021. You can learn more about Relativity Fellows here.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 329,000 enabled users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Contact

Veronica Spak, Relativity Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

