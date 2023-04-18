Inaugural Confidential Computing Summit Features Advancements in Data Privacy, Confidential Computing and Data Clean Rooms

Summit Features Speakers and Innovations from Opaque Systems, the Confidential Computing Consortium, Microsoft, VMware, Intel, Databricks Executive Chairman and Co-founder and More

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opaque Systems , the pioneers of secure multi-party analytics and AI for Confidential Computing, and the Confidential Computing Consortium (CCC), today announced the keynote speakers for the inaugural Confidential Computing Summit , which is set to take place in San Francisco on June 29, 2023. Most notably, the Summit features speakers from major organizations leading breakthrough innovations in data privacy, confidential computing and data clean rooms.

The Summit attendees will hear from leading experts in data privacy, private multi-party analytics, confidential computing cloud platforms and confidential data use cases including Microsoft Azure, Intel, VMware, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Opaque Systems, Anjuna, Fortanix, and more. Keynotes and speaker highlights include:

State of the Confidential Computing Market – Raluca Ada Popa , Assoc. Prof CS, UC Berkeley and co-founder Opaque Systems

– , Assoc. Prof CS, UC Berkeley and co-founder Opaque Systems The Mission of the Confidential Computing Consortium and Driving Adoption of Confidential Computing – Ron Perez , Chief Security Architect, Intel Office of CTO, Governing Board Vice-Chair, Confidential Computing Consortium Fellow

– , Chief Security Architect, Intel Office of CTO, Governing Board Vice-Chair, Confidential Computing Consortium Fellow Trusted Execution Environments and Private Messaging – Rolfe Schmidt , Senior Researcher, Signal Messenger

– , Senior Researcher, Signal Messenger Confidential Computing and Zero Trust – Vikas Bhatia , Head of Product, Microsoft Azure Confidential Computing

– , Head of Product, Microsoft Azure Confidential Computing Overcoming Barriers to Confidential Computing as a Universal Platform – John Manferdelli , Office of the CTO, VMware

– , Office of the CTO, VMware Confidential Computing as a Cornerstone for Cybersecurity Strategies and Compliance – Xochitl Monteon , Chief Privacy Officer and VP Cybersecurity Risk & Governance, Intel

– , Chief Privacy Officer and VP Cybersecurity Risk & Governance, Intel What's Driving the Heightened Demand for Secure Multi-party Analytics and AI – Rishabh Poddar , CEO & Co-founder Opaque Systems

"We're thrilled to bring together some of the world's most innovative minds at the inaugural Confidential Computing Summit," said Raluca Ada Popa, Co-founder & President of Opaque Systems. "As data privacy becomes a crucial requirement for every organization, and with confidential computing emerging as the premier solution for efficient privacy-preserving computation, now is a pivotal time for broader insights, education and innovation in the space. That's exactly what attendees get at this Summit."

The Summit will address the state of the industry and highlight new innovations and breakthrough use cases involving confidential data that needs to be secured in Trusted Execution Environments (TEE's). From discussions around the new advancements in confidential multi-party analytics, data clean rooms and confidential AI, to the impact of new data privacy regulations and security requirements, the Summit will appeal to a wide audience of users, executives, regulators, business leaders, security experts, data scientists, data analysts, AI/ machine learning practitioners, data privacy experts, and researchers from industries across AdTech, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance and more.

"With the significant increase in data privacy regulations and the increasing need for confidential and secure multi-party analytics and data clean rooms, the confidential computing market is about to explode," said Ion Stoica, Co-founder & Chairman of Databricks and Anyscale, and co-founder of Opaque Systems. "As organizations from industries across AdTech, financial services, healthcare, and more are coming against a rising number of use cases involving sensitive data workloads that require secure computation, this summit aims to highlight the new innovations and breakthroughs that will drive a more secure future of computing."

Confidential Computing provides a solution using TEEs or 'enclaves' that encrypt data during computation, isolating it from access, exposure and threats. However, TEEs have historically been challenging for data scientists due to the restricted access to data, lack of tools that enable data sharing and collaborative analytics, and the highly specialized skills needed to work with data encrypted in TEEs. This summit aims to dispel any doubt around confidential computing's potential and educate the industry on its powerful use cases.

"The industry collaboration between chip manufacturers, software platforms, and cloud providers is fueling the fast innovation of confidential computing," said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure confidential computing (ACC). "This collaboration is extending zero trust to data-in-use and providing organizations the ability to protect data and ensure data privacy across a broad range of use cases and we're thrilled to join the innovative group at this year's summit."

