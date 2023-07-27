Opaque Systems and Roqad Partner to Bring Confidential Computing & Data Clean Rooms to AdTech

Strategic partnership empowers Roqad to solve privacy compliance challenges and increase time-to-market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opaque Systems , a pioneer of secure multi-party analytics and AI for Confidential Computing, today announced a strategic partnership with identity solutions provider Roqad . Through this partnership, Roqad customers now benefit from an award winning Data Clean Room (DCR) that uniquely enables seamless multi-party data collaboration while still adhering to evolving privacy rules and regulations.

This partnership comes on the heels of the Confidential Computing Summit , co-hosted by Opaque and the Confidential Computing Consortium, where industry leaders came together to discuss how confidential computing is impacting businesses across industries. Adtech is a main use case for the combination of confidential computing and DCRs and this partnership enables adtech analysts to run advanced analytics and build machine learning models on sensitive data without ever being exposed to the raw data itself. This means Roqad, which provides the most comprehensive probabilistically-derived identity resolution dataset available to AdTech firms, brands, and their agencies, now provides clients with:

Smoother user experiences across the brands they interact with online

Improved customer recognition and increased customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores

Stronger ad message relevance

Elevated privacy standards

"The Opaque Data Clean Room is unique in its flexibility and power," said Kevin Mullen, Chief Product Officer, Roqad. "Our dataset is massive, and it changes every day, so giving customers the ability to append our data to their files in an automated way means happier customers, and a much higher privacy standard."

The ability to identify a customer across every touchpoint is critical for optimal customer journey management and campaign attribution, but data privacy risks, rules and regulations have become blockers to doing this properly. With methods that were born out of the rigorous expectations of the GDPR, Roqad holds a very high standard when it comes to privacy and was the fourth vendor to sign on to the Transparency and Consent Framework. Implementing Opaque's confidential computing DCR is critical for Roqad to maintain those standards amidst heightened enforcement and scrutiny around data privacy.

"Roqad has incredibly rich datasets that present tremendous value to their clients, but sharing this data has carried too much risk and violates their high data privacy standards," said Mark Ailsworth, VP of Partnerships, Opaque Systems. "Now, Roqad can confidently share this valuable data via Opaque's DCR, uniquely configured for confidential computing to allow collaboration on said data between multiple entities without concern that it may be compromised, stolen or exposed. Plus, Opaque gets access to Roqad's fast-growing probabilistic identity resolution dataset and access to Roqad clients who need Opaque's Data Clean Room technology, so it's a mutually beneficial partnership."

To learn more about the Opaque DCR and other confidential computing offerings, please visit our website to schedule a demo: https://opaque.co/

About Opaque Systems

Commercializing the open source MC2 technology invented at UC Berkeley by its founders, Opaque Systems provides the first collaborative analytics and AI platform for Confidential Computing and Data Clean Rooms. Opaque uniquely enables data to be securely shared and analyzed by multiple parties while maintaining complete confidentiality and protecting data end-to-end. The Opaque Platform leverages a novel combination of two key technologies layered on top of state-of-the-art cloud security—secure hardware enclaves and cryptographic fortification. This combination ensures that the overall computation is secure, fast, and scalable. For more information on Opaque Systems, please visit https://opaque.co/ ,

About Roqad

Roqad produces large-scale GDPR- and CCPA-compliant identity graphs and customer data onboarding solutions for Europe and North America. Using cutting edge machine learning and privacy-enhancing techniques, Roqad works with companies across the Digital Advertising ecosystem to help them solve their marketing, advertising, and analytics challenges emerging from the loss of third party cookies, churning multi-device ownership and fragmented online user identities. For more information about Roqad, please visit https://www.roq.ad/.

Media Contact:

Tucker Hallowell

[email protected]

339.368.2290

SOURCE Opaque Systems