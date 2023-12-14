Inaugural Dolemi Gala Dance Night Wows Guests in Shenzhen with World's Top Dancers Showcasing Exquisite Ballroom Dancing Skills

News provided by

Dolemi

14 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolemi, a widely known lifestyle brand in China, with guidance from the China DanceSport Federation and strong support from the China Cultural Management Association's Sports and Culture Committee, held its inaugural international gala dance night on December 11, 2023, in the Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen.

The Gala attracted 350 guests from China and all over the world with top international judges and dancers in attendance. The grand event successfully gathered stalwarts of the ballroom dance industry, including dance legends Joanna Leunis and Victor Da Silva, and serves as an international dance exchange platform that promotes the arts and culture in China and around the world.

Similar to the Blackpool Dance Festival, the Dolemi Gala also featured multiple dances including ballroom, group, ballet, Chinese style, and hip-hop, as well as performances from international dance stars. Mr. Deng Yingzhong, the founder of Dolemi's parent company C&S Paper, performed the opening dance after a troupe of local students from top Chinese institutions including Tsinghua University and Peking University danced in pairs, showcasing the youthful energy of the upcoming generation.

C&S Paper has been supporting the growth and development of international standard dance (DanceSport) in China for 30 years. The China Cup and now the Dolemi Cup have become one of the most authoritative and influential series of competitions in China's DanceSport industry. As the first large-scale event of this kind held in the country, the Dolemi Gala Dance Night brings together top dancers from China and abroad for dance cultural exchanges and industry co-development and discussion making it an important milestone in promoting the development of Chinese international style dance.

Li Zhaolin, former Chinese professional modern dance champion and gala judge chairperson, said, "As a dancer and a judge on this occasion, I feel honored to be a part of this unprecedented night of dance. This is not only a top ballroom dance event, but also an excellent platform for cultural and artistic exchanges. It is inspiring to see so many talented dancers and artists coming together in China to celebrate and support the growth of Ballroom Dancing at all levels."

Evolved in Europe, Ballroom Dancing, standardized in the 1920s, has become a popular global art and competitive form, especially in China since the 1990s.

SOURCE Dolemi

