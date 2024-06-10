Inaugural Rockstar Energy Open Brings World-Class Skateboard Competition to Portland this August

The New Event will Foster the Next Generation of Skaters and Celebrate Skateboarding Culture in Downtown Portland, Oregon with Competitions, Art, Music and More

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink has teamed up with premier action sports veterans and creators of Platfrm, an all-new content destination, to launch the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open taking place August 23-25, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. Portland's deep roots within the skateboarding community will be celebrated as the newly-minted Rockstar Energy Open brings street and park competitions, live music, art installations and more to the historic Waterfront Park in the heart of the city.

The Rockstar Energy Open unites invited elite pro and up-and-coming street and park skateboarders on imaginative courses purpose-built for displaying the world's best skateboarding. Leading up to the event, street skateboarders from around the world will have the opportunity to compete with invited pros through an innovative Video Qualifying Series (VQS) hosted on thePlatfrm.com, offering a true open invitation format.

Beginning June 12, skaters can submit their skate video part for the chance to be voted Overall Best Men's & Women's Part, Overall Best Trick, Viewer's Choice and Video of the Week over the seven-week competition. Video submissions will be judged by fans and experts in hopes of making it to the Rockstar Energy Open to compete against the world's best skate athletes in Portland. Full details and rules on submissions can be found at theplatfrm.com .

"The Rockstar Energy Open is a way to support skateboarding and its athletes at the grassroots level," said Steve Mateus, director of sports marketing, Rockstar Energy. "Not only does the event embody our commitment to supporting action sports and fostering talent at all levels, but it also showcases how Rockstar's products deliver lasting energy for the mind and body, giving them the power to access and optimize every version of themselves – both on and off the skateboard."

Pro skater Chris Joslin added, "I'm super thankful for the chance to compete at a world-class event like the Rockstar Energy Open. I also think it's pretty rad how Rockstar Energy is giving the up-and-coming generation of skaters a chance to get in the mix with us!"

"The inaugural Rockstar Energy Open in Portland is going to be an epic, fun skate event," said Kemp Curley, managing director, Platfrm. "We also want to give props and respect to the skateboarding community of the Pacific Northwest through staging a free world-class event that recognizes their contribution to skate culture."

Rockstar Energy Open will be free and open to the public, with VIP upgrade options available for an elevated experience. The competition will be live streamed on ThePlatfrm.com and can also be viewed globally on streaming networks including Platfrm channels, CaffeineTV, Proseiben, FuelTV and more. To watch the official launch video, click here , and stay updated by visiting theplatfrm.com and rockstarenergyopen.com , and following @theplatfrm and @rockstarenergy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Platfrm:

Established in 2024, platfrm is a media destination aimed at elevating and preserving the core of action sports by delivering authentic and innovative storytelling. Rooted in freedom, innovation and a forward-thinking ethos, platfrm aims to shape the future of these sports through engaging content that showcases live coverage of competitions, shares in-depth athlete features, highlights up-and-coming talent and more. www.theplatfrm.com

About Rockstar Energy:

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink is committed to understanding the mind-body connection, providing functional energy to keep you moving confidently through every moment. It empowers a new generation to feel energized both mentally and physically, giving them the power to access and optimize every version of themselves. Acquired by PepsiCo in 2020, Rockstar Energy Drink offers over 40 products and is available in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com and unlock your full potential, mind, and body.

