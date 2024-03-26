Inbenta Unveils Customizable Digital Instructor

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, a complete customer experience platform powered by AI, today unveiled three enhancements to its award-winning Digital Instructor product (formerly Horizn Digital Demos). The enhancements are aimed at making Inbenta's interactive how-to tutorials more engaging and easier to share.

Digital Instructors are interactive simulations of a digital product, service, or task, demonstrating features and guiding customers with step-by-step visual instructions. Digital Instructor can be used by any company that provides services or facilitates transactions online or through a mobile app. The tool lets companies create a library of helpful how-to content, providing direct support to customers and employees.

Inbenta's Digital Instructor can be leveraged in a variety of use cases, including:

Self-serve customer-direct: Provide customers with Digital Instructors to help them navigate your products or services without having to call support.





Assisted-serve for on-call and on-site support: Arm contact center agents and frontline staff with Digital Instructors to help them more easily walk customers through their product and service challenges.





Frontline employee training and onboarding: Apply Digital Instructors to educate and train employees on how your products and services work.





SaaS: A no-code software solution to build your own Digital Instructors for customer support or employee training.

Companies using Digital Instructor can foster greater adoption of digital products and payments; reduce handle time and increase one call resolutions; aid in the launch of new products and features; and better engage older consumers who are less familiar with newer online features.

The three enhancements released today create an even more powerful tool for improving the digital customer experience and supporting employee training and onboarding. Enhancements include:

VOICE: Customers can now enable step-by-step voice instructions on every Digital Instructor. This feature improves clarity and accessibility, letting you give customers more context and direction. The AI-generated voice is fully customizable for a lifelike customer experience.



AUTOPLAY: Customers can now choose to autoplay each Digital Instructor, turning every step-by-step guide into streaming instructional content. This gives customers the flexibility to consume each Digital Instructor at a set pace, either on their main display or in the background, similar to video streaming.



DOWNLOAD: Customers can now download PDF versions of each Digital Instructor to store, share and reference offline. These PDF files reproduce every step of the demonstration, along with the related help copy and any contextual pop-ups.

"These upgrades are an exciting new addition to our best-in-class Digital Instructor product," says Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "These step-by-step visual guides are a proven way to communicate your digital capabilities and accelerate digital adoption across the board. The addition of Voice, Autoplay and Download makes our Digital Instructor tool even more intuitive and effective."

To learn more about Digital Instructor, click here .

About Inbenta:

Founded in 2005, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a complete AI platform helping companies build a fully connected customer experience. Powered by Conversational AI and Generative AI capabilities, Inbenta helps businesses engage their customers with smarter, better interactions online. Inbenta's set of AI-enabled products – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, Benti, and Digital Instructor – are designed to automate interactions, improve customer experience, and deliver proven ROI. Inbenta is headquartered in Dallas, TX and features regional offices in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Japan. Inbenta has over 1,000 global brands across industries, uses cases and markets using its platform.

