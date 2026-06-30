InBloom Jewelry Marks One Year of FACETED Seminar Series, Celebrating Craft, Conversation, and the Art of Fine Jewelry in Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. , June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InBloom Jewelry is celebrating one year of FACETED, their free ongoing educational seminar series designed to bring clients, artists, and the broader community together through personal expression and the art of fine jewelry-making.

Held bimonthly in InBloom's Downtown Frederick gallery at 100 E. Patrick Street—often on Frederick's First Saturdays—FACETED sessions feature talks led by InBloom's designers and bench jewelers alongside guest partners, followed by live demonstrations that offer a rare, up-close look at traditional and contemporary jewelry-making techniques.

FACETED is rooted in the belief that jewelry is more than a finished object in a case—it is a process, a craft, and a means of storytelling. Seminar topics from the series' first year have ranged from technical deep-dives to creative process explorations, including:

The Ancient Art of Granulation

Revealing the Light Within: Precision-Cut Gemstones (led by gem cutter Katie Walsh of Spectacle Gems)

Japanese Mokume-Gane

Repurposing with Creative Intention

Wax & Wonder: The Art & Evolution of Lost Wax Casting

Enduring Links: Past & Present Chainmaking

Together, these seminars have highlighted the breadth of techniques practiced in InBloom's working studio—from centuries-old metal arts to modern digital tools—and have invited attendees to see how thoughtful design decisions and skilled craftsmanship shape each finished piece.

"FACETED is our way of opening the studio doors wider," shares Stacey Krantz, InBloom's founder and lead designer. "People are often surprised by how much handwork, experimentation, and collaboration goes into every custom piece. These events give our community a chance to sit at the bench with us, ask questions, and see that jewelry can be a deeply personal and enriching art form—not just something you buy off a shelf."

Each FACETED session is designed to be intimate, conversational, and accessible. Guests have included InBloom clients, local and regional artists, and community members who are curious about jewelry-making techniques. The series offers a clear point of distinction from conventional retail jewelry, underscoring InBloom's identity as a studio where design, handcraft, and storytelling come first.

Upcoming seminars include FACETED: Artistic CAD on Saturday, July 11, 2026 (3–5 pm), along with additional process‑focused talks scheduled throughout the year ahead. Registration details and the full schedule of past and planned FACETED seminars can be found on InBloom Jewelry's events page.

Community members can learn more about the studio's approach to custom jewelry, heirloom transformation, and handcrafted design at inbloomjewelry.com.

Images of the InBloom Jewelry FACETED seminars are available in our online media kit. Additional photos and video footage are available upon request.

About InBloom Jewelry

Founded in Frederick, Maryland by Stacey Krantz, InBloom Jewelry offers a truly custom fine jewelry experience—every piece begins with a sketch. Whether it's a one-of-a-kind engagement ring or a reimagined heirloom, each creation is designed in collaboration with clients, guided by personal stories and individual style. Using traditional techniques, modern technology, and ethically sourced materials, InBloom Jewelry creates jewelry as meaningful as it is beautiful—designed and crafted to be worn, loved, and passed on.

SOURCE InBloom Jewelry