INBLOOM OPENS 3 MORE CENTERS FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM IN CONNECTICUT

InBloom Autism Services expands its comprehensive center-based ABA therapy services by opening 3 new Learning Centers in Connecticut for children ages 5 and younger diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD.)

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InBloom Autism Services announced today the opening of 3 new state-of-the-art Learning Centers for children ages 18 months to 5 years old to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Trumbull, Norwich, and Rocky Hill.

Since 2019, InBloom has provided center-based ABA therapy services to families in Connecticut at 5 other facilities across the state, and credits a growing demand for quality center-based services throughout the area for the need to invest in additional Learning Centers to serve more families across the region.

"Today 1 in 31 children are diagnosed with autism. This prevalence is due in part to increased awareness about autism and improved accessibility for diagnostic services," said Tim Bohman, Chief Executive Officer at InBloom. "That's why InBloom is expanding its service areas in Connecticut, offering families in Fairfield, New London, and Hartford County the support they deserve with early intervention ABA therapy. Parents will be happy to see that our new Learning Centers are thoughtfully designed to provide safe and sensory-friendly care in a space built just for children."

ABA therapy is a science-backed form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom. The new Trumbull, Norwich, and Rocky Hill Learning Centers are specialized autism-friendly spaces with a variety of different learning environments:

Large playrooms for natural play-based learning and socialization

Individual therapy rooms for direct 1-to-1 experience and learning

Indoor gym filled with sensory-friendly activities to enhance body awareness

"I've been with InBloom since we opened our first Connecticut location in East Hartford, October 2020. Seeing the life-changing impact we've had on the community since has been incredible," said Abigail Dunn, M.S., BCBA, LBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Operations at InBloom. "We're honored to bring our mission to Trumbull, Norwich, and Rocky Hill by expanding access to high-quality ABA therapy. We know that some families might not be getting the support they need for their children through in-home services or daycare programs. Our new centers give them a better option. All of our centers provide a full-day ABA therapy program with individualized support to help every child bloom."

At InBloom, therapy is:

Customized: Treatment plans are created by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and adjusted regularly to ensure optimal outcomes for each child.

Play-based: Incorporating fun, engaging activities to help children learn skills in a naturalistic setting that can be applied in traditional school settings and their everyday lives.

Collaborative: Families are integral to the process, with regular updates and coaching from the certified ABA professionals to encourage success at home and beyond.

The Trumbull and Norwichtown Learning Centers are now open and located at 101 Merritt Blvd., Suite 25, Trumbull, CT and 164 Otrobando Ave, Suite B, Norwich, CT. The Rocky Hill Learning Center is set to open very soon at 845 Brook Street, Unit 102, Rocky Hill, CT. InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Autism Services Care Team or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

InBloom Autism Services specializes in early intervention ABA therapy for children with autism, ages 18 months to 5 years. With a focus on providing a safe, sensory-friendly, and fun environment, InBloom delivers customized therapy programs designed to help each child grow, learn, and bloom! Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom provides services throughout Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and Wisconsin. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

