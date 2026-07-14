InBody Joins HYROX North America as Official Body Composition and Performance Partner

CERRITOS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InBody today announced a strategic partnership with HYROX, the global leader in fitness racing, becoming the Official Body Composition and Performance Measurement Partner of HYROX North America. The partnership integrates InBody's measurement technology, performance assessment programs, and education resources across the HYROX community, giving athletes, coaches, and affiliates objective data on how race results connect to body composition, strength, recovery, and overall health.

InBody 580 & InGrip

The collaboration is built around a shared belief: performance should not only be measured but also understood. HYROX has built one of the world's most standardized fitness race formats, creating a rare opportunity to study performance across a consistent baseline. By pairing race results with InBody's data on body composition, cellular health, hydration, and functional strength, the partnership shows athletes and coaches what's driving their results and where to focus next.

The collaboration combines four complementary inputs into one performance picture:

HYROX competition for standardized real-world race performance.

The InBody analyzer for body composition and cellular health.

InGrip for objective functional strength assessment.

InBody University for professional education and data interpretation.

"Anyone can measure performance. Expertise is in understanding it," said Dan Park, Vice President of Sales at InBody. "HYROX has created the most standardized stage in fitness racing, and we're proud to bring InBody's technology and education to that community so athletes and coaches can train, race, and recover knowing exactly what's working."

For HYROX coaches, affiliates, and fitness professionals, the collaboration also expands access to InBody University, InBody's on-demand professional education platform. Coaches and trainers can build deeper expertise in interpreting body composition, strength, and recovery data, then use it to design more individualized programming for their athletes.

For the wider fitness industry, the collaboration signals a shift toward more objective performance evaluation. Combining standardized competition with rigorous assessment and continuing education is how the sport moves beyond guesswork and toward training decisions athletes and coaches can trust.

Douglas Gremmen, Chief Growth Officer at HYROX said: "At HYROX, we've always believed that progress starts with measurement. InBody brings that same discipline to the data side of performance. Together, we're creating a more complete fitness journey, one that connects data, preparation and results in a way no other race format can. For coaches, that means better programming. For athletes, that means racing with confidence. We couldn't be more excited to bring this partnership to North America."

Notes to Editors

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company that develops biomedical technologies designed to simplify the understanding of health and wellness. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are currently used by more than ten million professionals and consumers across medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness settings worldwide. The company delivers technologies and services in more than 110 countries, supported by thirteen global branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and its mission, visit www.inbody.com.

About HYROX

HYROX is the global sport of fitness racing and an ecosystem of events, training and coaching built around performance, participation and community. Combining 8 x 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, HYROX has created a standardized race format where professional athletes and everyday competitors compete in the same event. Founded in Germany in 2017, HYROX now hosts races across more than 30 countries worldwide, alongside a broader ecosystem that includes HYROX 365 training clubs and programming, HYROX YoungStars, ELITE 15 professional competition and HYROX.

Media Contact

Gloria Song

Marketing Operations Manager, InBody

[email protected]

www.inbody.com

SOURCE InBody