InboxArmy Joins Global Email Alliance to Drive Client Success

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InboxArmy, the Dallas-based full-service email marketing agency, is announcing it has joined the Global Email Alliance , a strategic partnership between four of the most experienced email-first agencies in the email marketing industry.

The goal of the Global Email Alliance is to offer enterprise brands who are seeking maximum email marketing performance seamless access to a streamlined team of experts who cover every aspect of email marketing–from strategic direction, creative energy, and production at scale to guidance on selecting vendors and managing deliverability, security and compliance.

The Global Email Alliance is comprised of these email-first agencies:

InboxArmy : Offers experts working across 40+ email service providers (ESPs) to build, deploy, and manage email marketing campaigns and automation at scale with the ability to manage the heavy lifting of large program migrations.

: Offers experts working across 40+ email service providers (ESPs) to build, deploy, and manage email marketing campaigns and automation at scale with the ability to manage the heavy lifting of large program migrations. RPE Origin : The only vendor-agnostic, email-centric agency in the US working exclusively with enterprise organizations who want to move from simple to sophisticated strategies to increase their ROI through a cross-vertical, data-centric approach.

: The only vendor-agnostic, email-centric agency in the US working exclusively with enterprise organizations who want to move from simple to sophisticated strategies to increase their ROI through a cross-vertical, data-centric approach. Email Connect : Optimizes the RFP process for selecting a new ESP or customer data platform (CDP) from kick-off to contract signing, including developing requirements, evaluating vendors, and securing the best pricing.

: Optimizes the RFP process for selecting a new ESP or customer data platform (CDP) from kick-off to contract signing, including developing requirements, evaluating vendors, and securing the best pricing. Email Industries : Provides deliverability experts who ensure senders' marketing, sales, and transactional emails reach the inbox.

"The Global Email Alliance is about providing best-in-class services across the full spectrum of email marketing needs," says Scott Cohen, CEO of InboxArmy. "Forming this alliance allows our companies to collaborate and mutually bring these critical services to our clients at preferred rates."

To learn more about working with the Global Email Alliance, visit the website or call +1 650-409-6324.

About InboxArmy

InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency offering the full spectrum of email marketing, SMS, push and in-app messaging services, including campaign management, email marketing strategy, email automation, email design and coding, and more.

SOURCE InboxArmy LLC