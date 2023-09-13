Inc. 5000: Boost Named as Fourth Time Honoree on List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

The company's dedication to innovation and commitment to helping businesses optimize their payment processes have earned it a place on this exclusive list.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has named Boost Payment Solutions to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious listing that ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The prestigious ranking provides a data driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For Boost, this is the fourth time the company has been included in this list, joining other esteemed organizations from all areas of the private sector. Previously, Boost was ranked on the Inc. 5000 in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

"As the industry of B2B payment solutions continues to evolve at breakneck speed, being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the fourth time is a tremendous honor," said Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "Our company's ability to continually meet the needs of the industry and our customers while at the same growing at a truly impressive pace is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the innovative solutions we offer."

The B2B payments leader has been recognized for its unparalleled achievement to its innovative B2B payment solutions, which offer end-to-end payment and data automation, streamlining manual workflows. The expansion of its global footprint, together with new strategic partnerships has kept Boost at the forefront of the FinTech world, leading the way with innovative new solutions for efficient, secure B2B payment processing.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies from nearly 40 industries that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. Additionally, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years and accounted for $358 billion in 2022 total revenue.

About Boost

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of today's commercial trading partners. Our patented technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.

Please visit us at http://www.boostb2b.com.

About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979, Inc. is one of the only major media brands dedicated to the growth of private companies. Launched to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and leaders gather inspiration and information, Inc.com has been the go-to showcase for private companies rapidly growing in the United States. Having expanded the Inc. 500 in 1982 to the Inc 5000 in 2007, Inc. is the preeminent source of information for privately held companies across America.

Read more about the Inc. 5000 and see a full list of honorees at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

