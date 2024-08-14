Inc. 5000 Ranks Cornbread Hemp as #1 Fastest Growing Hemp Company in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp proudly announces its ranking as the fastest growing hemp company in America via the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. Having grown nearly 3,000% over the past three years, this recognition highlights Cornbread Hemp's rapid growth and innovation in the hemp industry, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to become a market leader in hemp wellness products.

In the same ranking, they are recognized as the fastest growing company in Kentucky, among the top 10 fastest growing consumer packaged goods companies, and 122nd fastest growing company in America overall.

"This recognition adds further validation to THC and CBD wellness products becoming more mainstream in America" said Eric Zipperle, CEO and co-founder of Cornbread Hemp. "We started Cornbread Hemp in my living room over five years ago, and now we are employing more than fifty people. It's proof that the American dream is still alive and is possible in rural America."

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year's list showcases the remarkable achievements of companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, resilience, and leadership during a particularly difficult three-year stretch from 2020 to 2023.

"Cornbread Hemp is the fastest growing CBD brand in America for a reason – because of our unwavering dedication to our customers' quality of life," said co-founder Jim Higdon. "In the face of incredible challenges, we have built a company that connects Kentucky's 250-year hemp history with the wellness needs of modern Americans. The benefits of hemp are real, and our growth proves that this category has only just begun to reach its full potential."

Since its inception in 2019, Cornbread Hemp has distinguished itself by exceeding industry standards in quality and transparency. Their early focus on USDA organic hemp, full-spectrum formulations (with a legal amount of THC), and transparency with third-party lab testing set them apart from other brands in the category.

As Cornbread Hemp continues to grow, the company remains committed to advocating for federal regulation for all cannabinoid products. "We believe in the power of CBD and THC to improve lives, and that's why we fight so hard to protect it," says co-founder Jim Higdon. "Our work with Congress is a natural result of that mission, and the progress we've made to ensure our industry will continue to thrive."

Building on the momentum from their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, Cornbread Hemp plans to "continue leading the category through expansions in our first-to-market USDA organic product line," Higdon said.

About Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company specializing in USDA organic hemp-derived wellness products. Founded on the principles of quality, transparency, and sustainability, Cornbread Hemp is dedicated to providing consumers with effective and trustworthy hemp products that help provide a better quality of life. With a commitment to full-spectrum formulations that include THC, Cornbread Hemp is a leader in the hemp industry, setting new standards for excellence and integrity.

