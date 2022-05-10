Inc. Magazine Names Boomi In Prestigious List of Best Workplaces for 2022

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

"Boomi's people and authentic culture remain a clear business differentiator within this highly competitive industry and hiring market," said Shawn Maurice, chief human resources officer, Boomi. "Our employees have propelled Boomi into becoming a category-leading, high-growth, global software as a service (SaaS) company. We will continue to live by our motto of hiring 'good humans' and provide them with a world-class employee experience."

Boomi team members participated in Inc. magazine's employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, and provided their personal experiences and insights on topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The magazine also audited Boomi's benefits to determine its overall score and ranking. Boomi's total score averaged 90 out of 100, with nearly 95% of employees noting they feel engaged with the company.

Boomi's mission to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere serves as the backbone for the company's unique values, including Go Beyond, Play for Each Other, Create Awesome Things, Own It and Build Trust. As part of Boomi's inspiring culture, employees are supported to regularly give back to the community through volunteer opportunities such as participating in global litter cleanup projects. The company also offers innovative programs, such as its Boomi Veteran Academy , a unique and in-depth training experience that helps veterans transition from their military service into civilian careers in technology.

Boomi offers employees many opportunities to engage and connect, including 14 employee-led resources groups (ERGs) dedicated to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace aligned with the organization they serve. Employee-created, developed and maintained, these groups exist to provide support in personal or career development and to create a safe space where employees feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work every day. In addition to its award-winning culture, Boomi provides industry-leading benefits, including a competitive 401K match, medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, comprehensive family planning benefits, access to personalized health, nutrition, telemedicine, and life-coaching programs, and more.

As a recipient of numerous awards for being an employer of choice, Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS)[1] for eight consecutive years . As the pioneer of cloud-based iPaaS and with more than 18,000 customers, Boomi boasts a growing community of over 100,000 members , a worldwide partner network of more than 800 partners, and one of the biggest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space.

For a list of open positions on the Boomi team, visit the careers page on the Boomi website.

