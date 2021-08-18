Inc. Magazine Recognizes eVisit as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

On the 2021 Inc. 5000 List, eVisit ranks no. 304 among software firms, no. 49 among the firms from Arizona, no. 47 for those based in the Phoenix metro area and no. 5 for software firms based in the Grand Canyon State.

"The eVisit team is honored to be named to this impressive lineup," said Bret Larsen, Co-Founder and CEO, eVisit. "eVisit is on a mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. Across the past few years, we have been seeing the demand for virtual care skyrocketing as health systems are racing to improve their patient care offerings with our distinct end-to-end, enterprise-grade user-friendly platform. This national recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work of our team members and our team's dedication to our customer's success – delivering virtual care operational excellence and continued innovation with our eVisit platform and Virtual Care Maturity Model™."

The pandemic ignited Virtual Care as providers rushed to put in place capabilities to safely and efficiently deliver patient care. As the healthcare industry rapidly evolves to continue to incorporate remote patient care with a drive toward hybrid care models, eVisit enjoys strong growth and customer success. eVisit's unique consultative approach enables health systems to leverage the power of Virtual Care to improve clinical workflows, reduce costs, drive revenue and enhance population health. A key element of eVisit's strategy is its proprietary Virtual Care Maturity Model, a benchmarking system and operational excellence program that helps healthcare organizations (HCOs) expand their Virtual Care programs enterprise-wide.

"Within the last year, we've seen large-scale HCO customers deploy Virtual Care across practice groups such as primary care, urgent care and mental health, quickly expand to more specialties and see a three-fold return on their investment," said Larsen.

Companies listed in the Inc. 5000 have demonstrated outstanding performance and proved to be especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

