Inc. Magazine recognizes SAS with Best In Business award

CARY, N.C., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has been awarded the gold medal in the software industry category as part of Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list, which celebrates companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole. SAS was recognized for its COVID-19 analytics response, efforts assisting hospitals and governments around the world, as well as its deforestation identification project. SAS' work was showcased among Five of the Most Meaningful Business Moments of 2020.

It was more important than ever for us to lend our technologies & talents to the greater good -Jim Goodnight, SAS CEO Tweet this SAS has been awarded the gold medal in the software industry category as part of Inc.’s inaugural Best in Business list.

"This year, it was more important than ever for us to lend our technologies and talents to the greater good," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc., which is a testament to our innovative culture and passionate employees who always find ways to use our technology to improve our world."

As COVID-19 began to spread, SAS used analytics to help monitor, predict and combat the outbreak. Working with hospitals like the Cleveland Clinic, SAS helped create forecasting platforms to predict impact and optimize critical resources. SAS epidemiology models were also used to inform data-driven policies around the world, and free virtual learning opportunities and software trials helped thousands of people analyze potential impact of the disease.

SAS is also recognized for its collaborative work with the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), which combines the power of the crowd and the computer to help track, and ultimately fight, deforestation. To date, citizen scientists around the world have helped review over 60,000 satellite images of the Amazon rainforest, covering over 560,000 square kilometers, to better train existing AI models spotting deforestation.

"It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Honorees were judged on achievements made over the past year and their ability to make a positive difference in the world. The final list highlights companies across industries – from finance to fashion – and of every age – from startup to long-standing industry leaders.

View the full list of honorees at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Kara Roberts

[email protected]

919-531-5449

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

