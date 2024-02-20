INC. MAGAZINE TO HOST FOURTH-ANNUAL FOUNDERS HOUSE AT SXSW

A one-of-a-kind hub for the driven people starting, running, and growing businesses, the Inc. Founders House welcomes founders to refuel, recharge, and connect.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced today it will host its fourth annual Founders House at SXSW from March 9-11, located at Foxy's Proper Pub (201 Brazos Street).

As a community-driven environment for founders by founders, this year's Inc. event will feature headliners:

Kate Foster , The Co-founder and CEO, The Outset

Ben Goodwin , Co-founder, CEO, and Formulator, OLIPOP

Cate Luzio , Founder and CEO, Luminary

Deepa Gandhi , Founder and COO, Dagne Dover

Julie Rice , Founder, Peoplehood

Luke Saunders , Founder and CEO, Farmer's Fridge

This exclusive three-day event brings together aspiring entrepreneurs, current business owners, and those scaling their ventures. Inc. Founders House offers a place for founders to network and engage with fellow entrepreneurs in a carefully crafted, intimate environment. The event expects to host several hundred founders and entrepreneurs each of its three days.

"In just a few years, Inc. Founders House has become an important stop for entrepreneurs attending SXSW," says Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Inc.'s parent company. "It is a high-energy destination where founders can network with peers and soak in advice and inspiration from the roster of stellar Founders House speakers."

"The Inc. Founders House was born in Austin during SXSW in 2019, and it has become a vibrant and vital meeting ground across the country as both a learning lab and a peer-driven growth-focused convening of founders and entrepreneurs seeking solutions, greater understanding, deeper connections and more," says Jenn Henkus, SVP of Sales, Inc. Business Media. "In Austin this March," adds Henkus, "Inc. will host more than a thousand founders, countless expert voices, and world-class partners with the strategies, solutions and products that propel growth."

Inc. Founders House SXSW 2024 sponsors include Capital One Business, TriNet, GS1 US and Invest Puerto Rico.

Inc. Founders House is open to invited guests and credentialed members of the media only. https://events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-Austin-2024 | #IFH | @Inc.

