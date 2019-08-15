Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Sales Xceleration Inc. is No. 2353 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It is an honor to be a part of this list that represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc.," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration. "Our consistent growth is a testament of our hard work and focus on providing value for the small to mid-sized businesses our Advisors serve. We are committed to making a difference, and our growth reflects the high-caliber of our Advisors throughout North America."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

