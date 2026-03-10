Inc. Names Anna Joo Fee to the 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodfin, the agentic wealth platform unlocking access to private market investing, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Anna Joo Fee has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

Goodfin (Y Combinator-backed) is growing fast, with revenue growth of 9X YoY. The AI wealth platform is designed to unlock private market investing and accelerate wealth for a new generation of investors. The platform combines advanced AI with domain expertise to deliver curated portfolios, intelligent analysis, and institutional-grade guidance to investors who want to shape the future. The company also recently unveiled Goodfin Go -- AI agents that now power millions in private market investments. Go is proven to meet the standards of the CFA level III exam.

"I'm honored to be included among such an inspiring group of founders," said Anna Joo Fee, founder and CEO, Goodfin. "For too long, private market investing has been locked behind insider networks and multi-million-dollar minimums. Our mission is to change that by using AI and deep financial expertise to give a new generation of accredited investors access to the sectors shaping the future—from AI and robotics to space and defense."

Anna is a second-time fintech founder. She holds a deep conviction that technology and AI will expand access to financial services on a global scale. Anna began her professional career as a litigator at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before co-founding her first startup, a trading platform for private equity funds. She is a graduate of Harvard College & Harvard Law School.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

For more information about Goodfin visit www.goodfin.com.

About Goodfin

Goodfin is an agentic wealth platform unlocking access to private market investing for a new generation of investors. Founded in 2022, Goodfin combines frontier AI technology with domain expertise to deliver curated portfolios, intelligent analysis, and institutional-grade guidance to a community of investors who seek to own and shape the future.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

