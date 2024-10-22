Inc. Names Erickson Immigration Group as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations nationwide with proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Erickson Immigration Group is a 2024 Inc. Media Power Partner

Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading corporate immigration law firm, is once again among 359 companies recognized by Inc. for being a "Power Partner" and contributing to the success and growth of its clients. EIG was also named a Power Partner in 2023.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"It's a fantastic honor for EIG to be recognized by our clients and Inc. as a Power Partner. This award is a testament to our long-standing commitment to delivering outstanding client service and the value we place on supporting our clients and their employees through the complex world of business immigration," said Alejandra Zapatero, EIG Partner & Shareholder.

EIG refers to its high-touch, high-tech approach as "Perfect Plus." EIG clients have a partner who is invested, attuned to their foreign national employee population, and always thinking ahead to mitigate risks and provide the best experience possible. EIG harnesses its award-winning and innovative proprietary technology, Aurora, to provide meaningful data via cutting-edge tools. The outcome is exceptional legal advice and outstanding results.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

