Inc. Names Hannah Hembree Bell to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hembree Bell Law Firm is proud to announce that Hannah Hembree Bell has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Hannah Hembree Bell

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of these amazing women building bold, impactful businesses." said Hannah Hembree Bell, CEO of Hembree Bell Law Firm. "My work is grounded in helping people move through life's most difficult transitions with clarity and intention, and this recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us every day."

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Hannah Hembree Bell is the founder of Hembree Bell Law Firm, a Texas-based family law practice known for its strategic, client-centered approach to divorce and complex family matters. She has built her career guiding individuals through high-stakes life transitions with both legal precision and practical foresight, helping clients move forward with clarity while planning for what comes next. Under her leadership, the firm has become a trusted resource for those navigating pivotal moments.

In addition to her legal practice, Hannah is the creator of My Confident Divorce, a platform designed to make the divorce process more accessible and informed. Through this work and her growing media presence, she is expanding her impact beyond traditional legal services and helping reshape how people approach major life changes, with greater clarity and forward momentum.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Hannah Hembree Bell

Hannah Hembree Bell is an award-winning Austin family law attorney, mom of four and founder and CEO of Hembree Bell Law, PLLC – one of the fastest-growing family law firms in the U.S. After experiencing her own difficult divorce and custody battle, Hannah built a framework to help women avoid the same mistakes. Today, through her firm and her national education community, My Confident Divorce, she equips women with the tools to protect their kids, finances and futures with clarity and strategy. Her firm has been ranked #876 on the Inc. 5000 list, placing in the top 20 law firms nationwide and #2 in Texas. For more information, please visit hannahhembreebell.com.

SOURCE Hannah Hembree Bell