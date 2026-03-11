Inc. Names Heather Moyer, Founder and CEO of HNM Systems, to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025.

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HNM Systems is proud to announce that Heather Moyer, Founder & CEO, has been named to the Inc. 500 Female Founders list for 2026, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Inc. 500 Female Founders - Heather Moyer

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"This recognition represents much more than a personal milestone. It reflects many of the challenges we've all worked through as leaders, building companies, strengthening critical infrastructure, and working to create a more balanced future for our families and the next generation. Most importantly, it highlights the collective work being done to expand connectivity and positively impact millions of lives," said Heather Moyer, Founder & CEO of HNM Systems.

Founded in 2011, HNM Systems has evolved into a global provider of tech-enabled professional services, shaping the workforce for telecommunications, broadband, wireless, energy infrastructure, and enterprise technology initiatives.

HNM Systems has deployed thousands of professionals across the United States and internationally, supporting programs ranging from broadband network expansion and enterprise wireless initiatives to large-scale technology and infrastructure modernization.

To support growing client demand and provide scalable delivery capabilities, HNM Systems has expanded its international operating model by establishing service delivery hubs in Costa Rica, India, and the Philippines, enabling flexible, scalable execution across complex, multi-market programs.

In 2024, Moyer led the development of RecruitCode, the company's proprietary workforce automation platform designed to modernize how specialized talent is identified, evaluated, and deployed across telecom, energy, and enterprise technology programs. By combining workflow automation with data-driven matching capabilities, RecruitCode accelerates hiring timelines and improves workforce deployment outcomes across large-scale infrastructure initiatives.

"Over the past 14 years, almost everything about the business [HNM Systems] has changed. Markets shifted. Opportunities evolved. My leadership style grew and reshaped along the way.

One thing has remained the same, my unwillingness to fail and my dedication to making the world a better place." Moyer wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. Magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About HNM Systems

HNM Systems is a global tech-enabled professional services company supporting telecommunications, broadband, wireless, energy infrastructure, and enterprise technology initiatives. The company helps organizations execute complex programs by rapidly adding specialized talent, recruiting and placing high-impact hires, and delivering project support through dedicated delivery teams.

For more information, visit www.hnmsystems.com.

