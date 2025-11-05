Inc. Names JamLoop a 2025 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JamLoop , the technology provider that unifies CTV and digital advertising into one performance advertising platform built for national scale and local precision, has been named a 2025 Inc.Power Partner Award winner. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

JamLoop named 2025 Inc. Power Partner

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"We're honored to be named one of Inc.'s Power Partners for 2025 and remain deeply committed to delivering high-touch, expert service to our advertiser and agency partners," said Leif Welch, CEO of JamLoop. "At JamLoop, we believe every brand should be leveraging the power of CTV. We see ourselves as a CTV matchmaker—dedicated to optimizing both the viewer experience and the advertiser's outcome. From SMBs to global enterprises, our precision-targeted, locally relevant campaigns enable advertisers to reach the audiences that matter most with measurable impact and greater confidence in their media investments."

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

JamLoop has experienced a year of significant growth, having recently launched a Self-Service Platform in addition to adding Digital Audio and a full Creative Studio to their award-winning CTV platform portfolio. Aiming to create a more transparent, efficient, and consumer-friendly digital media ecosystem, the company extends CTV advertising access to small and mid-sized businesses - many of which are local service providers, community-based brands, or minority-owned businesses. JamLoop empowers businesses of all sizes to confidently manage their CTV campaigns to drive performance.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About JamLoop

JamLoop unifies CTV and digital advertising into one simple, performance advertising platform—built for national scale and local precision. Through a premium network of 300+ streaming publishers, 40+ segmentation data partners, and 30+ real-time optimization metrics, JamLoop helps brands target, measure, and scale on the most engaging digital channel. Purpose built in 2017 by ad tech professionals with decades of experience and a desire to make TV accessible for all, JamLoop gives advertisers and agencies the reach, performance, and transparency to achieve their campaigns objectives. To learn more, please visit JamLoop.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE JamLoop