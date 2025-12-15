JamLoop Appoints Jeff Fagel as Chief Marketing Officer, Names Oksana Korsakova Chief Operating Officer

CTV-first technology platform expands leadership team to meet rising demand for performance TV advertising across local and national advertisers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JamLoop , a CTV-first technology platform bringing performance advertising to streaming TV, announced today that veteran marketing leader Jeff Fagel has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Oksana Korsakova, who has led JamLoop's marketing efforts since 2023, has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Built for national scale and local precision, JamLoop helps local businesses, agencies, and brands reach high-value audiences with speed and simplicity—whether they want a white-glove managed service, a self-serve interface, or a full white-label solution. The platform gives marketers full control over targeting, measurement, and outcomes, through a simple and transparent CTV Advertising Software Platform, purpose-built for CTV.

"JamLoop was built to simplify and modernize how TV advertising gets done," said Leif Welch, CEO and Founder of JamLoop. "We saw the limitations of legacy DSPs and walled gardens—and knew there was a better way. That meant starting from scratch, building for transparency, and putting outcomes first. Jeff's track record in building category narratives and scaling marketing teams makes him a critical addition as we expand our solutions and serve an even broader set of performance-focused local businesses, agencies, and brand advertisers."

The company's growth has accelerated sharply over the past year:

Revenue is up 35% year-over-year

Average revenue per customer has increased 48%

The company recently launched its fully self-serve CTV platform, expanded into display, audio, and pause ads, and signed a national white-label partnership with a major streaming platform

Award winning platform recognized by Deloitte's Fast 500, AdExchanger Power Players, Inc. Power Partners, and the Stevie Awards for Tech Excellence

Fagel joins JamLoop at a time when marketers are rethinking where growth will come from next—shifting investment toward CTV as a scalable, high-impact channel that combines the reach of TV with the impact and measurability of digital.

"Advertisers no longer see CTV as just an awareness channel," said Jeff Fagel, Chief Marketing Officer at JamLoop. "They're asking the same questions they ask of every other digital channel: 'What did I get for my spend?' JamLoop answers that with a CTV advertising platform built from the ground up for precision, flexibility, and measurable results. The explosion of AI, self-service, and local activation has created new urgency – and new opportunity. My goal is to elevate the conversation and help brands treat TV advertising as a growth engine, not a guessing game."

Fagel is a four-time CMO with deep experience across adtech, CTV, and brand marketing. He has held marketing leadership roles at Epsilon and Madhive, where he helped scale go-to-market strategy, positioning, and marketing across enterprise, mid-market and SMB clients. Earlier in his career, Fagel led brand and retail marketing at PepsiCo, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, and ConAgra, rooted in the practical challenges brands and local businesses face to connect, convert, and prove impact.

Oksana Korsakova is stepping into the Chief Operating Officer role after nearly two years leading marketing at JamLoop. A 17-year advertising and SaaS technology veteran with deep expertise in operations, sales enablement, finance, and customer strategy, she will now lead all structural and operational scaling efforts across JamLoop's service, success, and delivery teams.

"Performance is in our DNA, and so is accountability," said Oksana Korsakova, Chief Operating Officer at JamLoop. "At JamLoop, we hold ourselves to a higher standard, committed to overdelivering for our clients and building a team that thrives on trust, precision, and impact. As advertisers expect more from CTV – more transparency, quicker creative, real partnership – it's our job to remove all barriers to successful campaigns. My goal is to build operational systems that scale with our clients' ambitions, from onboarding to attribution, while forging the publisher and data relationships that give advertisers a true edge."

About JamLoop

JamLoop is a unified, CTV-first performance advertising platform that helps agencies, brands, and local businesses run full-funnel campaigns across streaming and digital—on their terms. Built from the ground up—including a proprietary bidder, analytics engine, and attribution tools—JamLoop gives marketers real transparency, speed, and control. Whether you want a managed service, a self-serve interface, or a white-label solution, JamLoop makes TV work like digital—with local precision at national scale. To learn more, visit www.JamLoop.com.

