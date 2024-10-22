Inc. Names LILT as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that help companies grow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes LILT, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, and other critical areas of business.

To be listed on the Inc. Power Partner award list, a company must receive top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support growing companies across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience." said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "In every case, we spoke to customers who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"To be named a winner of Inc's Power Partner Award is a testament to our deep focus on the success of our customers and their business objectives," said Spence Green, CEO of LILT. "We are immensely grateful and proud of our customers who have embarked on this global growth journey by fully embracing innovation through AI. "

LILT is revolutionizing the way businesses manage multilingual content by addressing long-standing industry challenges such as legacy machine translation and manual, inefficient workflows. Through its cutting-edge platform, LILT provides companies like Intel, Asics, and Canva with customized large language models (LLMs) tailored to each customer's specific needs. This AI-powered approach, which blends human ingenuity with advanced language technology, allows companies to produce high-quality translations at scale, enabling them to reach global customers more effectively.

LILT's platform not only improves translation speed but also enhances content quality and reduces costs, offering a rare combination of scalability, efficiency, and affordability. With LILT, businesses no longer face the traditional trade-offs between quality, speed, and cost—unlocking new possibilities for growth through seamless localization.

LILT also recently made its debut on the Inc 5000 list .

To view the complete Power Partner list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About LILT

LILT is the leading AI solution for enterprise translations. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a next-generation AI translation strategy. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

