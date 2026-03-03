LILT Launches Industry-First MCP Server and Agent-to-Agent Integration, Bringing Human-Verified Translation to AI Assistants

LILT MCP bridges the gap between GenAI speed and enterprise-grade quality

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading provider of enterprise AI translation, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) card. This integration enables professional, brand-aligned translations directly within AI assistants. Enterprise organizations often face a "quality gap" with AI-generated multilingual content; LILT MCP solves this by transforming general AI assistants into governed, multilingual operators.

Human Verification at AI Speed

LILT MCP enables employees to request human-verified and instant translations within their standard chat interface. While AI provides instant drafts, mission-critical content—such as legal policies or technical manuals—can now be routed to LILT's expert linguist network for verification.

With LILT MCP, employees can:

Request Expert Validation: Send AI-generated content to professional linguists for human verification.

Send AI-generated content to professional linguists for human verification. Maintain Brand Integrity: Utilize custom AI models trained on company-specific style guides, terminology, and other preferences.

Utilize custom AI models trained on company-specific style guides, terminology, and other preferences. Enable Real-Time Governance: Access instant quotes and status updates within AI assistants.

"Generative AI platforms are convenient and versatile, but for many use cases, enterprises require governance," said Spence Green, CEO at LILT. "By meeting employees where they already work, we're delivering the best of both worlds: employee convenience that is governed."

Eliminating Disconnected Workflows

LILT MCP is a "translation layer" for the modern tech stack. Whether drafting blog and social posts or documenting technical content, users can now send their AI content to LILT for translation and expert verification through a simple prompt, ensuring cultural relevance and accuracy at scale.

For more information about LILT MCP, please reach out to [email protected] .

About LILT

LILT is the only AI-native multilingual platform for enterprise and public sector translation and content creation. We make your content and data multilingual—faster, more accurately, securely, and at scale. By combining customer-specific adaptive AI models with expert human verifiers when you need them, LILT ensures your message resonates across languages while reducing costs by up to 40%.

