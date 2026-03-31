Inc. Names Living with Lolo to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Living with Lolo has been ranked on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the Southwest is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the incredible team behind every project," said Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer of Living with Lolo. "As a licensed general contractor and interior design firm based in Scottsdale, we have built Living with Lolo around a model that most firms cannot offer: full service design and construction under one roof. That approach is resonating with homeowners across Paradise Valley and the greater Phoenix area, and we are just getting started."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Living with Lolo

Living with Lolo is a luxury interior design and design-build firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, serving Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and the greater Phoenix metro area. Founded by Lauren Lerner, the firm is one of the few in Arizona that holds both an interior design credential and an active Arizona Registrar of Contractors general contractor license, allowing clients to work with a single team from concept through construction. Living with Lolo specializes in whole-home remodels, new construction interior design, high-end residential renovations, and furnishings with project scopes ranging from $400,000 to over $1 million. The firm has been featured in prominent publications and continues to grow as a trusted name in luxury residential design in the Southwest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Living with Lolo