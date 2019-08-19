Inc. Names TapClassifieds One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that TapClassifieds is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. TapClassifieds has been recognized as a leading company in the advertising and marketing category. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success since it started in 1982.

Inc. congratulates TapClassifieds for being named an Inc. 5000 honoree and thanks them for their continued innovation in this area of automotive digital marketing. TapClassifieds is a leading technology company that provides dealerships marketing and advertising solutions. TapClassifieds' digital marketing platform advertises dealership's inventory on the top classified and social sites, including Facebook, Offerup, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and letgo.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. We are passionate about helping our clients succeed and grow their businesses using our digital marketing platform. Our focus on innovation enables our clients to stay ahead of the curve and beat their competition," says Jaideep Jain, CEO.

About Inc. 5000:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.

For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Tapclassifieds:

TapClassifieds' leading digital marketing platform is designed to help car dealers reach and engage the modern car shopper. The company has won several awards including the AWA 2019 Digital Marketing Award, SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100.

For more information, visit TapClassifieds website at www.tapclassifieds.com .

