Inc. Names TrueDialog as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's high-caliber B2B companies with proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations nationwide as proven and reliable providers of business products and services.

This year's list recognizes TrueDialog , a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, as a proven solution for growing businesses through sales, marketing, and customer success texting solutions.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. To arrive at this stellar group of companies, Inc. crunches data and information from client surveys and testimonials using responses from questions about performance and qualitative factors. They incorporate their partner Meltwater, Inc. for sentiment analysis from social listening and media monitoring.

As Inc. journalists, they do their research and reporting and analyze open-source data. Everything they collect is fed into their proprietary algorithm to determine the year's exceptional companies in 33 categories that they can, without reservation, name as Inc. Power Partners.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving midsize customers," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to leaders who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"TrueDialog offers more features than any other SMS provider through our turnkey web application, combined with our marketing automation and CRM applications," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "Further, our direct carrier connections eliminate the middleman, providing our customers with improved support and significantly lower prices."

TrueDialog's SMS applications are truly native; there are no pop-ups and no additional windows. Customers can easily send messages from CRM platforms like Salesforce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, Hubspot, Five9, Oracle's Eloqua, Outlook, Teams, and more.

TrueDialog enables seamless texting with both long and shortcodes on one convenient platform. Built for revenue teams, TrueDialog customers send mass text notifications, reminders, or promotions simultaneously with the ability to engage with individual customers one-on-one to answer customer questions, foster sales opportunities, and provide instant, personalized customer service.

Recording messages in a unified activity record gives each team member better visibility into all previous communications. No more clunky, frustrating interactions — instead, everyone can maintain the context of the conversation.

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online and on newsstands. To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, Sales, and Product use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com .

