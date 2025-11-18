TrueDialog Solves the 'Two-Number Problem' for Microsoft Teams Users, Enabling Enterprise Texting on Existing Voice Lines

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading enterprise SMS platform, today announced it can now text-enable existing Microsoft Teams phone system numbers for robust SMS and MMS messaging. This development allows businesses to instantly unlock TrueDialog's advanced enterprise texting features on their existing voice lines—without needing to change carriers, acquire new phone numbers, or disrupt their Teams voice services.

TrueDialog has engineered the solution to activate robust enterprise SMS/MMS services on the data side of these lines, allowing voice services to remain seamlessly anchored with Microsoft.

For enterprises invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, this update removes significant barriers to adopting true enterprise-grade messaging:

Eliminates the 'Two-Number Problem': Customers can now send and receive texts from the same familiar phone numbers they use for Microsoft Teams voice calls. This ensures seamless continuity and a professional, unified communication experience for clients and employees. This eliminates the current norm of two disparate and disconnected systems – Teams numbers for calling and a separate tooling or software for texting.

Customers can now send and receive texts from the same familiar phone numbers they use for Microsoft Teams voice calls. This ensures seamless continuity and a professional, unified communication experience for clients and employees. This eliminates the current norm of two disparate and disconnected systems – Teams numbers for calling and a separate tooling or software for texting. A Comprehensive Solution for Texting in Teams: The solution expands Teams functionality beyond voice calling to include native 1:1 texting. More importantly, it provides the foundation for enterprise-grade features that are typically limited or unavailable in Microsoft's native offering, such as bulk messaging (SMS/MMS), keyword campaigns, and centralized reporting.

The solution expands Teams functionality beyond voice calling to include native 1:1 texting. More importantly, it provides the foundation for enterprise-grade features that are typically limited or unavailable in Microsoft's native offering, such as bulk messaging (SMS/MMS), keyword campaigns, and centralized reporting. Seamless Carrier & Number Preservation: Customers can maintain their voice carrier service with Microsoft while simply activating TrueDialog's enterprise texting on the same lines, eliminating the headache of porting numbers or managing multiple carriers.

Customers can maintain their voice carrier service with Microsoft while simply activating TrueDialog's enterprise texting on the same lines, eliminating the headache of porting numbers or managing multiple carriers. Accelerated 10DLC Registration: Our approach eliminates the time-consuming frustration of complex internal messaging approval processes. With our expert and experienced support teams, we simplify 10DLC registration, ensuring your numbers are registered and active in days, not weeks, allowing you to deploy advanced messaging features quickly and reliably.

"This is a game-changer for the thousands of businesses using Microsoft Teams as their primary voice solution," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "They no longer have to compromise on messaging capabilities or confuse their customers with a separate texting number. The message is simple: Keep your Teams voice numbers and instantly add enterprise-grade texting. Activate SMS and MMS on your existing lines—no new numbers, no carrier headaches."

This new functionality is immediately available to all TrueDialog customers utilizing the Microsoft Teams Integration. For more information on TrueDialog integrations, visit https://www.truedialog.com/integrations/ .

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text-messaging—today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. TrueDialog combines powerful capabilities with simplified implementation. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com .

