Incase to Re-Launch Microsoft® PC Accessory Portfolio in 2024

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading global design-driven carry and protection brand, announced it will re-launch products from the Microsoft accessories portfolio in Q4 2024. Onward Brands, the parent company of Incase, has licensed rights and associated intellectual property from the Microsoft accessories portfolio. The deal includes manufacturing components of well-known Microsoft accessories, ensuring that the products stay true to the favorites that consumers enjoy and trust.

Incase will re-launch best-selling products from the Microsoft accessories portfolio in Q4 2024.

The strategic partnership allows Incase to leverage Microsoft's world-class product design and proven technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Incase will manufacture and distribute a broad suite of Microsoft accessory products including Keyboards, Mice, Webcams, Headsets and Speakers.

Best-selling products such as the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Modern Mobile Mouse, Wireless Desktop 850, and Modern Webcam will be marketed under the Incase brand as "Designed by Microsoft." In addition to these existing products, Incase will debut a new ergonomic keyboard under the "Designed by Microsoft" designation.

"We are thrilled to license design and technology from the Microsoft accessory portfolio and to strategically expand our lineup of consumer tech solutions to include PC accessories," said Marshall Clark, Onward General Manager, Productivity Business Unit. "Consumers can anticipate their favorite products back on shelves in 2024 under the Incase brand as we transition the portfolio."

Onward Brands CEO Charlie Tebele added, "We look forward to building on the more than 30 years of outstanding product development that the Microsoft accessories business was well known for. With this product expansion, Onward will offer consumers the most comprehensive selection of accessories across our trusted brands."

Brett Ostrum, CVP Microsoft Devices, commented, "Microsoft is excited to partner with Incase to bring Microsoft-designed PC accessories that our customers love to market."

Incase products are available worldwide and at retailers including Amazon, and others, and online at www.incase.com. For additional information on Onward Brands, please visit www.onwardbrands.com.

About Incase

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

About Onward Brands

Onward Brands is a global leader in consumer tech solutions, operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company's award-winning product portfolio includes consumer and enterprise protection, carry and power solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, and Griffin brands.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

