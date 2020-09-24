IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection and Quantification Patent in Tumor Cells and CTCs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, Inc., a global leader in single-cell diagnostics, announces the USPTO has issued patent US10,782,298 to IncellDx. This patent covers a number of detection platforms including flow cytometry, single-cell imaging, and circulating tumor cell (CTC) instruments. Therapies directed at the PD-L1/PD-1 axis have revolutionized cancer immunotherapy and have contributed significantly to the reduction in deaths from cancer in the US over the past few years. The methods contained in this patent allow for PD-L1 quantification on a cell-by-cell basis based on simultaneous cell typing and even DNA content.

"This is a major milestone for IncellDx as reflected by our development and commercialization of several immuno-oncology assays. These include our launch of the OncoTect iO Lung Cancer CE-IVD kit; our new RUO OncoTect iO Bladder Cancer Assay; and the impending submission of our OncoTect iO Bladder Cancer CE-IVD kit," said Dr. Bruce Patterson, CEO of IncellDx. "We look forward to launching more diagnostics in the immuno-oncology space in support of the ongoing research efforts and the rapidly expanding pipeline of drugs aimed at promoting immune responsiveness against cancer."

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, is a single-cell, molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare, one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the company's focus is on critical life threatening diseases in the areas of COVID-19, infectious disease and oncology/immuno-oncology, specifically cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

