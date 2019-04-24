Inception Digital is now The Inception Company

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Digital, a leading provider of video production, interactive visual solutions, broadcast and webcast platforms for virtual meetings and audiovisual/meeting support, announced today the launch of a new corporate brand identity and name. The organization will now be known as The Inception Company. This new name recognizes both the company's 15-year history of entrepreneurial innovation and also gives rise to a more connected, cohesive and contemporary vision for the future.

The Inception Company's mission embraces a world where creativity and technology are more broadly and effectively combined to improve human connectivity and engagement and their newly-created manifesto speaks to the evolving market and Inception's place in it. The manifesto states, in part, "We want a world of work that's focused on excellence in every regard; ambitious, competitive and growing; candid, trusting and trustworthy; supportive, inspiring and rewarding."

Matt Giegerich, CEO of The Inception Company, commented, "I'm very excited about our new identity. It more clearly represents who we are as an organization and who we will be as the world continues to evolve. Our clients count on us to deliver solutions that will engage their audiences and to continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. I am forever cognizant, though, that none of this would be possible without our talented, dedicated and hardworking corps of employees, as well as our growing roster of clients who so willingly and consistently put their faith and trust in our hands. We are truly grateful to every one of them and look forward to a long, productive and collaborative future together."

"The new identity represents another milestone in the company's evolution," added Shaun Urban, President. "Inception has a rich legacy of adapting and responding to clients' needs. Our newest innovation, Pando, is a perfect example of identifying and addressing an unmet need. Pando raises the bar on virtual meeting engagement by delivering the impact of an in-person meeting. This kind of innovation is in the company's DNA and our new identity reinforces our commitment to bringing new, cutting-edge engagement solutions to our clients."

The new company website is www.inceptioncompany.com.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company is a technology-driven production company that builds engagement products and services to help our clients reach and connect more fully with their stakeholders, including virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions. Our newest innovation, Pando, was developed in response to clients' needs for a virtual meeting platform that delivered superior engagement and collaboration. Combining a studio crew, 40-foot video wall, in-person moderator or moderators, and seamless onboarding support by live helpdesk staff, Pando is a fully-produced event that delivers the experience and impact of an in-person meeting. Independently held, The Inception Company is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York NY, Blue Bell PA and San Francisco CA. For more information, visit www.pandomeetings.com or www.inceptioncompany.com

Contact: Matt Giegerich CEO The Inception Company mgiegerich@inceptioncompany.com 973-840-1800 Shaun Urban President The Inception Company surban@inceptioncompany.com 908-797-1928

SOURCE The Inception Company