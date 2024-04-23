Inception Fertility™ & The Prelude Network® Tell Aspiring Parents 'We Get You, So We Got You' to Humanize the Fertility Experience

"Our patients have tried everything they can to have a baby before they even step foot inside one of our 90+ Prelude Network clinics across North America," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "They are emotionally, mentally, and physically burnt out, and frankly we know that they'd rather not be here, because if they could have a baby any other way, they would! We understand because we have been there, and it's from our own experiences that we have committed to improving the entire process – from improving care to expanding financial options that will help patients access that care."

Understanding firsthand that isolation – and the need to improve the patient experience – Farnsworth and his wife, Margaret, built Inception after the birth of their son, Wyatt, who was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) after a long, tenuous battle with infertility.

"Infertility is hard, and while one in six couples globally is affected by it, the pain and sadness can leave someone feeling like they are completely isolated," says Margaret Farnsworth, who is also the Executive Director of The Wyatt Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART). "We hope that through our messaging, we can help people feel less alone, and encourage them to take the next step, because there is always hope."

Many staff and physicians within Inception and Prelude have also experienced infertility, including Lindsey Rabaut, Chief Marketing Officer at Inception. "When my husband and I were trying for our first son, it took two years, and I remember that feeling in my gut every time a friend announced their pregnancy. It was a combination of being happy for them and, at the same time, being so mad at my own body," shares Rabaut, who created this campaign with the help of creative agencies West Global and Fact & Fiction. She also shares the relatable feeling of defeat. "I had to admit defeat before I could even schedule my first appointment with a fertility specialist, and this campaign is a way to tell the more than 7 million people struggling with infertility that they aren't alone."

"We Get You, So We Got You" also aims to change the way infertility is shown in advertising. "The use of aspirational images focused on the end result, a baby, isn't always motivating to those struggling with infertility, because it denies reality," says Rabaut. "We can't promise outcomes, but what we can promise is to treat you like our family, while helping you stack all the odds in your favor so you can build your family."

To help those navigating infertility access quality reproductive services, The Prelude Network offers more than 90 clinics across the US and Canada, with 135+ physicians throughout those practices who are recognized for their achievements in advancing the field of reproductive medicine and for delivering compassionate care. This includes recognitions by Newsweek's Best Fertility Clinics in America, Castle Connolly's Top Doctors, and many others.

To learn more about the Resolve's National Infertility Awareness Week efforts and how you can participate to help reduce the isolation within the fertility community, please visit: https://www.infertilityawareness.org/.

Learn more about The Prelude Network and 3 free educational webinars, please visit: https://www.preludefertility.com/events.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Inception Fertility