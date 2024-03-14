Inception Fertility™ 2024 Annual Physician Summit: A Celebration of Collaboration, Patient Dedication, and Advancements in Fertility Research

Global fertility leader's annual summit brings together physicians, team members across Inception's expansive family of brands

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, held its Annual Inception Physician Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, February 22-25, 2024.

This event that brings together reproductive specialists and clinical managers from across Inception's vast network of global fertility clinics, The Prelude Network®, to share best practices and resources that make each clinic a leading fertility provider in their respective markets. This included two full days of learning, team building, collaborating, and the field of reproductive medicine. Panel sessions covered topics related to mental health in fertility care, groundbreaking research studies, and using technology to drive the patient and employee experience, among others.

The event also included the coveted Patient Experience Awards, a gathering of physicians and team members across Prelude that celebrates their contributions to providing aspiring parents with the highest level of professional, individualized care – a focal point of Inception's mission.

The Summit was sponsored by leading technology and medical companies committed to furthering the fertility industry, including Diamond sponsor ReUnite RX, a financial support program that partners with select pharmaceutical companies to serve patients who are undergoing fertility treatments. Additional sponsors included Organon, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, CooperSurgical, LabCorp, Igenomix, Vitrolife, Progyny, and EMD Serono.

"It was an honor for ReUnite RX to sponsor the 2024 Inception Physician Summit and be part of an event that not only brought together the brightest minds in reproductive medicine, but to celebrate what they do to improve all aspects of fertility care, most especially the patient experience," says Manish Chhadua, Managing Partner at ReUnite RX. "Inception and ReUnite RX are two companies within the fertility space dedicated to helping more patients access fertility care so they can do what everyone deserves to do – have a family."

"The annual Inception Summit is a great opportunity for our company to come together and celebrate our achievements in patient care, discuss what's at the forefront of fertility medicine, and collaborate on how we can improve everything from accessibility to patient experience – all of what Inception is founded on," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "Each year we recognize 5 individuals and one practice for going above and beyond to further our mission, we congratulate each winner on their deserved recognitions and thank every member of the Inception family for all they do every day to guide our patients and deliver the best in care."

The 2024 Patient Experience Awards included the Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award, Patient Experience Leader Award, CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award, and Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards. Those winners include:

Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award Winner: Reproductive Medicine Group (Tampa, Florida)

Patient Experience Leader Award Winner: Vicki Sandel, Managing Director, Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Houston, Texas)

CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award Winner: Alissa Barrie, Director of Patient Experience, Main Line Fertility (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Patient Experience Leader of the Year Award Winner – Safety: Tayler Landry. Nurse Admin Assistant, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (British Columbia, Canada)

Patient Experience Leader of the Year Award Winner – Compassion: Madlin "Mimi" Pimentel, Medical Assistant, Reproductive Medicine Group (Tampa, Florida)

Patient Experience Leader of the Year Award Winner – Show: May (Tian) Nguyen, Lab Supervisor, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (British Columbia, Canada)

Patient Experience Leader of the Year Award Winner – Efficiency: Leslie Ali, Nurse, IVFMD (Miami, Florida)

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping build families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

