Inception Fertility 2024 Annual Summit Set for February 22-25 in Nashville, Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available

Annual summit brings together physicians, team members across Inception's expansive family of brands to celebrate the patient experience and collaborate on best practices for fertility care

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, announces today its 2024 Annual Inception Physician Summit, is scheduled to take place February 22-25, 2024, at the Four Seasons in Nashville, Tennessee.  

This event is an annual gathering of Inception physicians and team members across its expansive family of brands that celebrates their contributions to providing aspiring parents with the highest level of professional care. The summit is also an opportunity for Inception leadership to collaborate on defining the future of Inception and continue moving the fertility industry forward through advancements in science, medicine, and individualized patient care. 

Those companies within the Inception ecosystem include The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals.

Sponsorship opportunities are now open for the Physician Summit, which includes panels led by innovators in fertility care that discuss important topics related to the patient experience, including mental health in fertility care, and using technology to drive the patient and employee experience. Additional opportunities are also available for the event's signature program, the Patient Experience Awards Gala – a ceremony sponsored by leading medical companies committed to the patient experience and optimal outcomes. The program's awards include the Patient Experience Leader Award, CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award, Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards, Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award, and the Patient Experience Legacy Award.

"Throughout the year, Inception Family members give 100% of themselves to ensure that every aspiring parent receives compassionate, science-based care through each stage of their fertility journeys," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "The Patient Experience Awards Gala is an opportunity to celebrate each person's efforts at making our patients feel supported and for advancing the mission of Inception to provide premium care to every patient. We welcome those businesses within the fertility and medical space to join us in celebrating our exceptional team."

Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their brands in front of more than 20 companies in the Inception Family of Brands and network with industry leaders, learn about the advancements in reproductive medicine, and support the advancements of assisted reproductive technologies. 

To learn more about the 2024 Annual Inception Physician Summit sponsorship packages and how to participate, please visit inceptionfertility.com/2024-physician-summit/ or email [email protected]

About Inception Fertility™ 

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping build families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes. 

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership. 

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:
Mia Humphreys
239-297-6592
[email protected]

