Inception Fertility™ Announces the Acceptance of 36 Abstracts to be Presented at the 2024 ASRM Scientific Congress

Physicians and scientists from Inception's global network of clinics, The Prelude Network®, will present groundbreaking findings in reproductive medicine at the industry's most prestigious scientific gathering of multidisciplinary experts.

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility products and services in North America, announces today 36 abstracts from its clinical network, The Prelude Network® (Prelude), have been accepted by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) to be presented at the 2024 ASRM Scientific Congress, on October 19-23, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

ASRM is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. This year's annual Scientific Congress will feature pioneering new technologies to progressive and inclusive approaches in patient care. The multi-disciplinary professionals who attend this event will share the latest scientific breakthroughs and discoveries in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

"The researchers and physicians within Prelude's esteemed network of clinics continue to show their dedication to advancing reproductive medicine through insightful and meaningful research," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "We look forward to another remarkable year at the ASRM Scientific Congress and continuing the growth in the field of fertility."

Physicians and scientists from across Prelude's global network will present abstracts on some of the most pressing topics in reproductive medicine, including expanding preimplantation genetic testing, artificial intelligence and fertility, expectations and discrepancies in patient-centered care, and others. NYU Langone Fertility Center will have 23 abstracts presented at this year's ASRM conference. Additionally, an abstract about the long-term follow-up of oocyte donors presented on Monday, is an ASRM Scientific Congress Prize Paper, an award given to the best oral presentations at the ASRM Scientific Congress.

"Evident in the exceptional amount of research submitted to the 2024 ASRM Scientific Congress, Prelude is committed to being at the forefront of advancing reproductive medicine," says Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility. "I am fortunate to work alongside incredible physicians, scientists, and embryologists who are dedicated to the improvement of patient care and the future of our field of medicine."

"Without a doubt, the best way to improve patient care is through science," says Dr. Alice Domar, Chief Compassion Officer, Inception Fertility, Director of the Inception Research Institute. "Our diverse range of research that will be presented at this year's ASRM Scientific Congress highlights innovative treatments that will improve the field of fertility, from the science of treatment to the emotional well-being of infertility patients."

