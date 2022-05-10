Inception Fertility Names Alice Domar, PhD, to Chief Compassion Officer

North America's largest provider of fertility services onboards renowned health psychologist and infertility expert to create training, education that will amplify emotional and mental health support to patients, employees

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further their commitment to enhancing the patient and employee experience, Inception Fertility™ – an ecosystem of leading fertility brands and the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America – announces today the appointment of infertility expert and renowned psychologist Alice Domar, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Compassion Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Domar will spearhead the organization's emotional and mental health efforts by creating training sessions and educational curricula focused on compassion and empathy for patients, as well as those Inception Family members who are directly patient-facing. In addition, Dr. Domar will develop systems of support for Inception's own family members to include mental health and wellness initiatives.

A practicing health psychologist focusing on the application of mind/body medicine related to women's health, Dr. Domar's research focuses on the relationship between stress and infertility. She has authored numerous published articles and studies, including a recent one in the journal Reproductive Biomedicine, which showed that the stress of infertility was comparable to the stress of the first surge of the pandemic.

"The stress and anxiety that fertility patients experience when navigating treatments can negatively impact an already emotional process. As an organization dedicated to making the fertility experience a healthy and pleasant one for our patients, we must amplify our wellness efforts to address this component of the journey," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are excited to onboard Dr. Domar, and we look forward to the contributions she will make to our mental health initiatives for our customers and Family members."

Dr. Domar received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Health Psychology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Ferkauf School of Professional Psychology of Yeshiva University. Her post-doctoral training was at Beth Israel Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, and Children's Hospital, all in Boston. In addition to her role at Inception as the Chief Compassion Officer, Dr. Domar serves as a senior staff psychologist in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Domar is also a part-time associate professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

"I am proud to be part of the Inception Fertility family and help more aspiring parents make their mental health a priority while undergoing fertility care," says Dr. Domar. "I'm also excited to work directly with Inception family members and provide them with the tools and skills they need to help guide their patients through the emotional toll of their journeys."

