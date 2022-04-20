Inception Fertility Partners with Oura Health in Research Study to Learn More About Fertility

Inception is the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, whose ecosystem touches every part of the fertility journey from diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Oura Health is the company behind the Oura Ring — a smart ring that combines advanced sensor technology with an easy-to-use mobile app to deliver accurate, personalized health data and insights, including heart rate monitoring, continuous temperature, activity, and sleep analysis.

"Technology continues to play an important role in reproductive healthcare, and Inception is excited to partner with Oura to broaden our use of technology and get a more in-depth perspective on women's fertility health," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "This partnership is another way Inception is committed to achieving optimal pregnancy outcomes, which includes using state-of-the-art science and delivering personalized care that addresses every patient's unique journey and needs."

Among other components, study participants are expected to consistently wear the Gen2 Oura Ring and sync data daily via a smartphone app. They will also complete at-home monitoring with an ovulation predictor kit and in-clinic ultrasound monitoring. Participants will receive a Gen2 Oura Ring at no cost and are welcome to keep the product after the study concludes.

"Women's health is historically underserved and Oura is committed to supporting independent research," said Neta Gotlieb, Research Scientist at Oura. "We are looking forward to working with the Inception team as they utilize our technology to learn more about female reproductive health and help women around the world uncover meaningful health patterns."

Inception is currently accepting participant applications. Key participation requirements include:

18-42 years old

Have menstrual cycles

Up to six months of data collecting using the Oura Ring

Approximately 10-15 visits to a designated fertility clinic.

Learn more about the study at fertilitystudies.com.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About ŌURA Health:

ŌURA Health is the company behind the health tech wearable that provides actionable insights on sleep and its impact on overall health. The ring tracks all stages of sleep and accounts for daily activity to provide practical steps for long-term improvement. Founded in 2013, ŌURA is now used by top performers, including Jack Dorsey, Michael Dell, Arianna Huffington, Marc Benioff, the NBA, the WNBA, NASCAR, UFC, and more. ŌURA Health is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Helsinki and San Francisco. ŌURA has raised a total of $148.3 million of funding from Forerunner Ventures, Temasek, The Chernin Group, JAZZ Venture Partners, and MSD Capital, among others. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

