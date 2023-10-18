Inception Fertility Proudly Sponsors the 2023 American Society for Reproductive Medicine's Congress & Expo

Inception's family of brands, including The Prelude Network, MyEggBank, and Bundl, to partake in this year's event while the international fertility leader is set to sponsor the prestigious 2023 President's Gala

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Continuing on its commitment to advance the field of reproductive medicine, Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility products and services in North America, proudly announces its participation at 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress, taking place October 14-18, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ASRM is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of reproductive medicine. Its annual Scientific Congress is a gathering of multi-disciplinary professionals who share the latest scientific breakthroughs and discoveries in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

Inception is set to serve as a major sponsor of this year's event, including a Champion sponsor for the 2023 President's Gala, an event blending networking and philanthropy and with all proceedings benefiting the ASRM Research Institute.

Companies from Inception's ecosystem of brands are also partaking in this year's event to showcase their scientific research and service line offerings to improve accessibility to care. The Prelude Network®, Inception's clinical network and the fastest growing network of fertility practices across North America, will present over 35 abstracts and posters that showcase Prelude's innovative research and approaches in reproductive care. Prelude will also showcase Family Building for Medical Residents, a comprehensive family-building program aimed to support medical residents in any residency program in the United States or Canada on their journey to parenthood by providing access to discounted, premium fertility services and products. 

On the exhibition floor, MyEggBank® (MEB) and BUNDL Fertility™ (BUNDL) – two other members of Inception's vast family of brands – will share exciting developments that are geared to improve patient accessibility. The premier network of donor egg banks and practices in North America, MEB will showcase ready-to-go-marketing kits for new clinic partners for their patients.  

Attendees can also learn about BUNDL, a multi-cycle fertility services bundling program that packages multiple treatment cycles together at one reduced, up-front cost, and its newest program BUNDL with Medications℠. This advancement in patient accessibility allows aspiring parents to consolidate treatment and medication costs into one plan, reducing the stress associated with the financial aspect of fertility treatment.

"Inception is honored to serve as a major sponsor of the ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo and embrace the organization's 2023 motto of Past, Present and Pipeline, which fall in line with our own commitment to advancing the field of reproductive medicine," says Nicole R. Braley, Chief Marketing Officer at Inception Fertility. "Given our joint goals for this industry, patient care, and scientific advancement, we look forward to serving as a partner at ASRM and collaborating with our peers and colleagues on the issues that matter most to us and aspiring parents."

About Inception Fertility™ 

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes. 

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership. 

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

