The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) will make a strong comeback at CES 2025, which will be held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. Under the theme "Urban Renaissance: Building Tomorrow's Smart Cities Today," IFEZ will showcase its smart city vision and highlight cutting-edge technologies from 41 innovative companies.

Incheon’s Bold Return to CES 2025: Pioneering Tomorrow’s Smart Cities

The Incheon-IFEZ pavilion in the AI Zone of the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will spotlight ten leading Incheon-based startups specializing in AI, urban tech, and smart city solutions. Beyond the pavilion, ten companies will join the Eureka Park Korea Pavilion, six will exhibit at the Global Pavilion, and 15 more will participate as part of a broader delegation.

This extensive representation underscores Incheon's emergence as a tech innovation hub, reflecting its global ambitions and technological prowess.

The Incheon-IFEZ pavilion promises to be more than just an exhibition space. It will transform into a dynamic networking hub where global business leaders, investors, and innovators can explore potential collaborations with Incheon-based companies.

The pavilion's first major event, the Unveiled Incheon Media Stage, will introduce IFEZ's forward-thinking smart city vision to international media outlets on January 7. All Connected Incheon Night will bring together global investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to foster meaningful partnerships that evening.

The momentum continues on January 8 with the IFEZ Tech Talk, featuring industry giants like LG Electronics, Lotte Innovate, and the Stanford Center at Incheon Global Campus. They will present insights into IFEZ's smart city projects and innovation initiatives.

On January 9, the spotlight will shift to the IFEZ Showcase, a pitching competition where Incheon's top startups will present their groundbreaking technologies to over 30 global venture capital investors. This event aims to secure international partnerships and expand market reach.

IFEZ's continued participation at CES reflects its commitment to driving global innovation. Established in 2003 as South Korea's first free economic zone, IFEZ encompasses Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna. Designed to stimulate economic growth, its advanced infrastructure and prime location have made it a thriving business hub over the past two decades.

By participating in CES 2025, IFEZ reaffirms its dedication to fostering innovation and connecting visionary startups with the global market. The official CES 2025 Incheon-IFEZ website, www.ces2025-ifez.com , provides more details.

