Incident Alert Leader CENTEGIX™ CrisisAlert™ announces expansion to the Hospitality Sector.

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX™, an IoT company dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, announces its CrisisAlert solution specifically tailored for hospitality environments. After much success in the K-12 education sector, CENTEGIX has evolved the CrisisAlert solution to address demand from hotel operators. "As local governments drive legislation requiring an alert button to keep housekeeping staff safe, interest in our innovative technology continues to grow because it is a more comprehensive solution than other available options," said Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX.

In Q4'19, the company launched a solution customized for the hospitality sector and was selected by a top hotel brand to install the solution in over 675 hotels representing over 110,000 rooms. The CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution was chosen over competitors for the simplicity of its installation and ability to provide true total property coverage, enabled by the proprietary mesh network that reaches to all parts of a hotel and its surrounding grounds. CENTEGIX CrisisAlert currently protects over 5000 of the 110,000 rooms, as installations continue to roll out, and enables the hotel chain to meet the safety mandate in 3 states within 45 days of purchase.

"When we evaluated dozens of solutions to comply with the panic button (employee safety device) mandates in different states, we were impressed with CENTEGIX's unique ability to cover every square foot of a property. That - along with the ease of installation and their responsive approach to customer support - led to our decision that CENTEGIX is the best solution for our hotel properties," said Scott Jones, Director of Installation, RFI Solutions, a technology partner for hotel operators nationwide.

CrisisAlert is an incident alerting solution that protects housekeeping staff by empowering anyone with a CrisisAlert badge to discretely signal for help. The solution is unique for its ability to deliver alert location accuracy, total property coverage, immediate notification, ease of installation, and simple activation via the CrisisAlert badge.

"Hotel operators everywhere have a responsibility to improve safety for hotel workers and guests. Leveraging innovative technology is a great way to empower housekeeping staff with a solution that is discreet, easily accessible, and simple to use," said Jay Morgan, Principal, JL Morgan Company and Chief Lobbyist for the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association.

CENTEGIX further innovated CrisisAlert with two key enhancements driven by feedback from hotel operators. The platform includes the option for integration with 911 providers, which delivers a call for help directly to a 911 call center. This feature is critical for supporting housekeeping staff during all hours, whether management is on-property or away.

In addition, the Analytics Dashboard gives property management real-time access to alert data – including alert type and resolution status that provides actionable insights that can be used to drive business decisions to improve staff and guest safety.

"2019 was an exciting year for CENTEGIX as we grew sales over 500% and innovated the CrisisAlert solution based on customer feedback. We look forward to another year of empowering hospitality staff, education professionals, and others to "push button, get help" because in a crisis, every second matters. We are committed to our mission of innovating technology to save and enrich lives, thereby enhancing work and learning environments," said Stevens.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide property-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

Contact

Mary Ford

mford@centegix.com

678-595-0171

SOURCE CENTEGIX

Related Links

www.centegix.com

